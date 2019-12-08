Ram: launchen neues Video für „The Trap“

Im Herbst haben Ram ihr neuestes Meisterwerk The Throne Within unter großem Applaus auf die Menschheit losgelassen. Jetzt hat die Band ein weiteres Video veröffentlicht und zwar zum Albumtrack The Trap. Das von Moonfire Productions produzierte Video könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

„This video shows an unpolished, inside look behind-the-scenes of a real, hard-working Heavy Metal band. No diva bullshit, no steamed white fish and yoga. Just the sweat and grit of the sacrifice for true Heavy Metal.“ – Oscar Carlquist, Ram

Mehr Musik, Videos und Bestelloptionen zu The Throne Within findet ihr hier: metalblade.com/ram