Resolve: veröffentlichen neue Single/ Video ‚Emerald Skies‘

Resolve präsentieren das Video zum neuen Song Emerald Skies und kündigen ihr Debütalbum Between Me And The Machine an, welches am 26. November via Arising Empire erscheint.

„It truly feels incredible to finally unveil our new single Emerald Skies along with the announcement of our debut album Between Me And The Machin‚. It’s been quite the journey to get to this point, but now we feel like we’re readier than ever to show the world the full scope of Resolve.

And what better way to announce the album than with Emerald Skies?

We don’t get to say that too often but it is 100% the heaviest track we’ve ever written. Massive riff after massive riff, it’s as relentless as it’s haunting. The music video is also quite a step up for us, we wanted to experiment with a more cinematic video for a while and this track was the perfect moment to do it.We all pushed our DIY abilities to a whole new level for this one, and our director Aurélien Mariat has outdone himself once again.

To anyone who’s ever showed any sign of appreciation towards our band, we hope that you’re as excited as we are.

We put our whole hearts and souls into this album and we cannot wait for you to hear it!“ – Robin Mariat

Schaut euch Emerald Skies hier an

Between Me And The Machine Tracklist:

1. Beautiful Hell

2. Seasick Sailor

3. Sing Me To Sleep

4. Dggrs

5. Fifteen Roses

6. Emerald Skies

7. With Love

8. Cycles

9. Surrender

10. Between Me And The Machine

11. Forever Yours

Resolve sind:

Anthony Diliberto – Vocals

Robin Mariat – Bass

Nathan Mariat – Schlagzeug

Mehr Info:

https://www.facebook.com/resolveofficial

https://resolveofficial.co