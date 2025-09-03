Resolve: kündigen Europatournee an

Das französische Metalcore-Quartett Resolve hat eine neue Europatour für den Winter 2026 angekündigt.

Resolve äußern sich zur Tour: „We’re so proud to announce our most ambitious headline tour to date. These shows are set to be a culmination of our whole journey so far with a career-spanning setlist, including some songs that we haven’t played in a long time, and will not play again once this run wraps up. As we’re putting this new show together, we call for our community’s input: fans can text us their dream setlist at +1 701 353 0648. All ideas are welcome! Having Australia’s Windwaker support us for their first venture into the old continent, as well as our French counterparts in Ashen and UK’s freshest Tropic Gold makes this tour even more special. Let’s end this chapter once and for all, together.“

Resolve – Europe & United Kingdom 2026

w/ Windwaker, Tropic Gold

16th January 2026 NL Eindhoven – Dynamo

17th January 2026 DE Cologne – Essigfabrik

18th January 2026 DE Frankfurt – Das Bett

19th January 2026 DE Berlin – Hole44

20th January 2026 AT Vienna – Szene

21st January 2026 CZ Prague – Futurum

23rd January 2026 DE Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

24th January 2026 DE Dresden – Blauer Salon

25th January 2026 DE Munich – Backstage

26th January 2026 DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

Tickets sind hier erhältlich: https://resolveofficial.co/

Resolve sind:

Anthony Diliberto | Gesang

Antonin Carré | Gitarre

Robin Mariat | Bass

Nathan Mariat | Schlagzeug

Resolve online:

https://www.facebook.com/resolveofficial

https://www.instagram.com/resolveofficial