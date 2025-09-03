Resolve: kündigen Europatournee an

Das französische Metalcore-Quartett Resolve hat eine neue Europatour für den Winter 2026 angekündigt.
Resolve äußern sich zur Tour: „We’re so proud to announce our most ambitious headline tour to date. These shows are set to be a culmination of our whole journey so far with a career-spanning setlist, including some songs that we haven’t played in a long time, and will not play again once this run wraps up. As we’re putting this new show together, we call for our community’s input: fans can text us their dream setlist at +1 701 353 0648. All ideas are welcome! Having Australia’s Windwaker support us for their first venture into the old continent, as well as our French counterparts in Ashen and UK’s freshest Tropic Gold makes this tour even more special. Let’s end this chapter once and for all, together.“
Resolve – Europe & United Kingdom 2026
w/ Windwaker, Tropic Gold
16th January 2026 NL Eindhoven – Dynamo
17th January 2026 DE Cologne – Essigfabrik
18th January 2026 DE Frankfurt – Das Bett
19th January 2026 DE Berlin – Hole44
20th January 2026 AT Vienna – Szene
21st January 2026 CZ Prague – Futurum
23rd January 2026 DE Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli
24th January 2026 DE Dresden – Blauer Salon
25th January 2026 DE Munich – Backstage
26th January 2026 DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
Tickets sind hier erhältlich: https://resolveofficial.co/
Resolve sind:
Anthony Diliberto | Gesang
Antonin Carré | Gitarre
Robin Mariat | Bass
Nathan Mariat | Schlagzeug
Resolve online:
https://www.facebook.com/resolveofficial
https://www.instagram.com/resolveofficial