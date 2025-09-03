Equilibrium: veröffentlichen Standalone Single/Video „Bloodwood“

Die deutschen Folk-Metal-Pioniere Equilibrium freuen sich, mit ihrer brandneuen Single Bloodwood zurückzukehren. Der Song, der von einem beeindruckenden Video begleitet wird, erzählt die Geschichte eines Baumes, der menschlich wird. Die Erzählung entfaltet sich mit rohen Emotionen, während der Baum die Schönheit, den Schmerz und die Verwirrung des Menschseins erlebt. Es geht um Abstammung, Verlust und die langsame, heilige Gewalt des Werdens. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Bloodwood streamen: https://equilibrium.bfan.link/bloodwood

Equilibrium äußerten sich dazu: „Over the past years, we’ve worked extensively on the next chapter of Equilibrium. Bloodwood marks the beginning of this journey. A journey back to our roots and at the same time a brave step forward into our future. Equilibrium has always been about storytelling, and this time our goal was to make everything more coherent — visually, musically, and contextually. More organic, cinematic and real. I believe you can both hear and see it: raw emotions, recordings of instruments we’ve collected over the years, handcrafted costumes, etc. The music videos and the songs belong together more than ever, and we’re super excited to finally begin this new chapter with Bloodwood.“

Im September und Oktober werden Equilibrium auf Tournee durch Festland-Europa gehen, zusammen mit Dark Tranquility, Soen und Iotunn.

Equilibrium – European Tour-Termine 2025

24-Sep-25 DE Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

25-Sep-25 CH Pratteln, Z7

26-Sep-25 DE Munich, Tonhalle

27-Sep-25 IT Trezzo Sull Adda, Metalitalia.com Festival

28-Sep-25 DE Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

29-Sep-25 NL Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

30-Sep-25 FR Paris, Le Bataclan

01-Oct-25 DE Langen, Neue Stanhalle

02-Oct-25 BE Antwerp, Trix

03-Oct-25 DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller

04-Oct-25 DE Osnabruck, Die Botschaft

05-Oct-25 DE Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

06-Oct-25 CZ Prague, SaSaZu

07-Oct-25 HU Budapest, Barba Negra

09-Oct-25 AT Linz, Posthof

10-Oct-25 DE Saarbrucken, Garage

11-Oct-25 DE Geiselwind, Eventzentrum

12-Oct-25 DE Hannover, Capitol

Tickets: https://equilibrium-metal.net/en/shows/

Equilibrium online:

https://www.facebook.com/equilibrium/

https://www.instagram.com/equilibrium_official/