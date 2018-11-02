Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album, das mit Whole New Life betitelt wurde und am 30.11. via Vicory Records/Soulfood erscheint.

On December 7, fans of the NBC thriller Midnight, Texas can tune in to see REVEREND HORTON HEAT perform “Hog Tyin’ Woman” on the hit show.

“I love her so much she’s got a rope around me,” admits crooner Jim ‘Reverend’ Heath. That wryly fits the theme of REVEREND HORTON HEAT’s twangy chord strumming and doo-wop drumming of ‘Hog Tyin’ Woman.’ Heath bucks up and confronts his love of the road and the love of his woman, adding “Even though this tune is a crazy little romp seemingly about bondage, it’s really just an ‘I’m true to you’ love song. It has that fun, yet psychotic vocal uttering, and a bluesy yet desperate guitar.”

This weekend the band closes their six night “Revidency” at Austin’s famed Continental Club, and the Texan titans officially kick off their first leg behind Whole New Life on November 27 in Omaha, NE before wrapping up the year in Birmingham, AL on December 22. As more riotous shows are booked for 2019, Heath quips, “I’m afraid I’m on the Willie Nelson retirement program, which means I’ll never retire.”

Whole New Life Tracklist:

1. Whole New Life

2. Hog Tyin‘ Woman

3. Hate To See You Cry

4. Got It In My Pocket

5. Don’t Let Go Of Me

6. Ride Before The Fall

7. Tchoupitoulas Street

8. Sunrise Through The Power Lines

9. Wonky

10. Perfect

11. Viva Las Vegas

