Suchen
Home

Bands: Venom Inc., Desaster, Suffocation, Nervosa, Midnight Force und Aeternam

Venom Inc. – Black Metal, England
https://www.facebook.com/VenomIncOfficial/

Desaster – Black/Thrash Metal, Koblenz
https://www.facebook.com/666Desaster666/

Suffocation – Brutal Death Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/suffocation/

Nervosa – Thrash Metal, Brasilien
https://www.facebook.com/femalethrash/

Midnight Force – Heavy Metal, UK
https://www.facebook.com/midnightforceUK/

Aeternam – Symphonic/Folk/Death Metal, Kanada
https://www.facebook.com/aeternammetal/

Im Kronensaal des Kultur Palastes!

+ Aftershowparty im Bambi von und mit DJ POSER 667!

Kultur Palast Hamburg
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass 17:00 Uhr
Beginn 17:30 Uhr

VVK 22,50 €
AK 25,00 €

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=374

Kommentare

Kommentare

219Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
17,505Posts