Bands: Venom Inc., Desaster, Suffocation, Nervosa, Midnight Force und Aeternam
Venom Inc. – Black Metal, England
https://www.facebook.com/VenomIncOfficial/
Desaster – Black/Thrash Metal, Koblenz
https://www.facebook.com/666Desaster666/
Suffocation – Brutal Death Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/suffocation/
Nervosa – Thrash Metal, Brasilien
https://www.facebook.com/femalethrash/
Midnight Force – Heavy Metal, UK
https://www.facebook.com/midnightforceUK/
Aeternam – Symphonic/Folk/Death Metal, Kanada
https://www.facebook.com/aeternammetal/
Im Kronensaal des Kultur Palastes!
+ Aftershowparty im Bambi von und mit DJ POSER 667!
Kultur Palast Hamburg
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany
Einlass 17:00 Uhr
Beginn 17:30 Uhr
VVK 22,50 €
AK 25,00 €
Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=374