Suchen
Home

Bands: Within Destruction, Stillbirth und Meister Scheisze

Within Destruction – Slam/Death, Slowenien
https://www.facebook.com/WithinDestructionSlo/

Stillbirth – Beatdown/Death, Hagen
https://www.facebook.com/StillbirthParty/

Meister Scheisze – Fäkal Death, Hamburg
https://www.facebook.com/meisterscheisze/

Bambi galore
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass 19:00 Uhr
Beginn 19:30 Uhr (Pünktlich!)

VVK 11,- €
AK 13,- €

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=389

Kommentare

Kommentare

219Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
17,505Posts