Bands: Within Destruction, Stillbirth und Meister Scheisze
Within Destruction – Slam/Death, Slowenien
https://www.facebook.com/WithinDestructionSlo/
Stillbirth – Beatdown/Death, Hagen
https://www.facebook.com/StillbirthParty/
Meister Scheisze – Fäkal Death, Hamburg
https://www.facebook.com/meisterscheisze/
Bambi galore
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany
Einlass 19:00 Uhr
Beginn 19:30 Uhr (Pünktlich!)
VVK 11,- €
AK 13,- €
Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=389