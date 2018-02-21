Bands: Poem, Damnations Day und White Walls
Poem – Griechenland/Schweden
www.poemband.com
Damnations Day – Australien
www.damnationsday.com
White Walls – Progressive/Groove Metal, Rumänien
http://music.whitewalls.ro/
https://whitewallshc.bandcamp.com/album/white-walls
Bambi galore
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany
Einlass 19:30 Uhr
Beginn 20:00 Uhr
VVK 13,- €
AK 15,- €
Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=345