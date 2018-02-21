Suchen
Bands: Poem, Damnations Day und White Walls

Poem – Griechenland/Schweden
www.poemband.com

Damnations Day – Australien
www.damnationsday.com

White Walls – Progressive/Groove Metal, Rumänien
http://music.whitewalls.ro/
https://whitewallshc.bandcamp.com/album/white-walls

Bambi galore
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass 19:30 Uhr
Beginn 20:00 Uhr

VVK 13,- €
AK 15,- €

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=345

