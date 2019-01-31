Konzert im Kronensaal mit Gaahls Wyrd, Tribulation und Uada
Live:
Gaahls Wyrd – Black Metal, Norwegen
http://www.gaahlswyrd.com/
https://www.facebook.com/gaahlswyrd/
Tribulation – Black/Death/Heavy Metal, Schweden
https://www.facebook.com/Tribulationofficial/
http://www.tribulation.se/
Uada – Black Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUADA/
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany
Einlass: 18:00 Uhr
Beginn: 18:30 Uhr (PÜNKTLICH!!!)
Vorverkauf: 24,00 Euro
Abendkasse: 28,00 Euro
Mit Aftershow im Bambi Galore!
Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=632