Konzert im Kronensaal mit Gaahls Wyrd, Tribulation und Uada

Live:

Gaahls Wyrd – Black Metal, Norwegen
http://www.gaahlswyrd.com/
https://www.facebook.com/gaahlswyrd/

Tribulation – Black/Death/Heavy Metal, Schweden
https://www.facebook.com/Tribulationofficial/
http://www.tribulation.se/

Uada – Black Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUADA/

Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass: 18:00 Uhr
Beginn: 18:30 Uhr (PÜNKTLICH!!!)

Vorverkauf: 24,00 Euro
Abendkasse: 28,00 Euro

Mit Aftershow im Bambi Galore!

Tickets gibt es unter folgendem Link:
https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=632

Kommentare

