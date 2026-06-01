Siamese: veröffentlichen neue Single „Sense“

Die Modern Metal Band Siamese veröffentlicht mit Sense eine brandneue Single. Der Song ist ein weiterer Vorbote auf das neue Studioalbum Dissolution, das am 26. Juni über Long Branch Records erscheint.

„Sense is a song where the truth becomes a liability“, kommentiert Sänger Mirza Radonjica. „There’s a constant pressure for the artist to self-censor in order to protect its business but at the cost of losing all of authenticity. Artists all over the world are being bent out of shape to fit into a lens that fits a collective narrative that’s acceptable, because a few powerful outlets decided it is.“

Nach Home (2021) und Elements (2024), über 100 Millionen Streams und weltweiten Tourneen mit einigen der größten Acts der Welt – darunter Korn, Corey Taylor und Dayseeker – ist Dissolution das Album, das Siamese eigentlich nicht geplant hatten, aber letztlich machen mussten.

Weitere Infos zu Siamese, zum neuen Album Dissolution und den anstehenden Tourdaten könnt ihr hier nachlesen: