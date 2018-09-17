Marylands aufstrebende Band SAVAGE HANDS veröffentlichen mit einem starken Musikvideo ihre brandneue Single ‚Useless‘. Eine Woche bevor die Band zusammen mit PALISADES und DAYSEEKER die kommende Tour durch Nord Amerika antritt.

Schaut euch das Video zu ‚Useless‘ jetzt hier an:

Hol Dir den Song ‚Useless‘ hier: https://SavageHands.lnk.to/Useless

“‚Useless‘ – this song holds a lot of power. This was one of the first tracks we ever wrote as SAVAGE HANDS and its direction, lyrically is where we are headed as individuals. The EP was about the darkest times in our lives. With ‚Useless‘ we wanted to show the progress we have made as individuals and show that with rough spots in life you can feed off the negativity and push yourself into a better direction.” – Mikey Garrow (singer)

“Our video is dark and vague because this stage in our story still has a lot more to be expressed. We didn’t want to show too much before the curtain finally drops. We also used the darker tones because at this stage of life, coming off of depression and or raw emotions can be dark. This video gives off a empty void kind of setting and we feel like that’s how this stage of life can be at times. – Mikey Garrow (singer)

Aus Waldorf, Maryland stammend, unterzeichneten SAVAGE HANDS Anfang des Jahres den Vertrag mit SharpTone Records, gefolgt von der Veröffentlichung ihre Debüt-EP »Barely Alive« – erhältlich auf Apple Music und Spotify.

SAVAGE HANDS‚ Nord Amerika Tour mit PALISADES und DAYSEEKER

9.19 – Garwood, NJ • Crossroads

9.20 – Virginia Beach, VA • Shaka‘s Live

9.21 – Durham, NC • Motorco

9.22 – Atlanta, GA • The Masquerade | Purgatory

9.23 – Orlando, FL • Soundbar

9.25 – Houston, TX • White Oak Upstairs

9.26 – Dallas, TX • Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

9.27 – San Antonio, TX • Jack‘s

9.29 – Phoenix, AZ • Pub Rock

9.30 – Anaheim, CA • Chain Reaction

10.2 – San Francisco, CA • Bottom of the Hill

10.4 – Portland, OR • Bossanova Ballroom

10.5 – Spokane, WA • The Pin

10.6 – Vancouver, BC • Biltmore Cabaret

10.7 – Seattle, WA • El Corazon

10.9 – Boise, ID • The Shredder

10.10 – Salt Lake City, UT • Kolby Court

10.11 – Denver, CO • Marquis Theater

10.12 – Kansas City, KS • Davey‘s Uptown

10.13 – St. Paul, MN • The Garage

10.14 – Chicago, IL • Subterranean

10.16 – Louisville, KY • Trixie‘s Entertainment Complex

10.17 – Nashville, TN • The End

10.18 – Columbus, OH • Skully‘s

10.19 – Detroit, MI • The Shelter

10.20 – Pittsburgh, PA • Smiling Moose

10.21 – Toronto, ON • Hard Luck

10.23 – Buffalo, NY • Mohawk Place

10.24 – Syracuse, NY • The Lost Horizon

10.25 – Boston, MA • Middle East | Upstairs

10.26 – Hartford, CT • Webster Underground

10.27 – Brooklyn, NY • Knitting Factory

10.28 – Philadelphia, PA • The Foundry

Holt Euch »Barely Alive« hier: https://savagehands.lnk.to/BarelyAlive

Falls ihr das Musikvideo zur ersten Single ‚RED‘ verpasst habt, könnt ihr das hier nachholen:

SAVAGE HANDS, die aus der Asche von verstorbenen Bands aus Maryland & Virginia empor stiegen, häufen bereits ihre Erfahrungen – vor allem bezüglich Touring – und haben nun ihre erste EP geschrieben und mit Andrew Baylis aufgenommen, wodurch sie die Aufmerksamkeit von SharpTone Records auf sich zogen. Gefüllt von eingängigen Hooks, die sich zwischen brodelnden, adrenalinspeienden Versen und viszeralen, zerstörenden Breakdowns schlängeln, schafft es SAVAGE HANDS‚ Debüt-EP, den Boden zu erschüttern und einen emotionalen, energischen Aufruhr im Zuhörer hervor zu rufen – ohne dass die Bandmitglieder jemals ihre poetische Ader oder ihr scharfzüngiges Gespür ihres ebenso einnehmenden wie ausdrucksstarken musikalischen Könnens opfern müssten. SAVAGE HANDS’ Debüt ist gerade einmal der erste Schritt in Richtung Zukunft, denn die Jungs wollen nach den Sternen greifen – und das werden sie auch schaffen!

SAVAGE HANDS sind:

Mike Garrow – Gesang

Justin Hein – Gitarre/Gesang

Ryan Evans – Gitarre

Nathan O’Brien – Bass/Gesang

Jonny Melton – Schlagzeug

