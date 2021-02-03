Skindred: teilen Lyric-Video zum Song „It’s A Crime“

Skindred werden am 23. April 2021 ein Re-Issue ihres legendären zweiten Albums Hassle Records veröffentlichen. Nun präsentiert das Quartett erstmals den Song It’s A Crime, der zuvor nur auf der Japan-Version des Albums erhältlich war. Das dazugehörige Lyric-Video gibt es hier: werden am 23. April 2021 ein Re-Issue ihres legendären zweiten Albums Roots Rock Riot viaveröffentlichen. Nun präsentiert das Quartett erstmals den Song, der zuvor nur auf der Japan-Version des Albums erhältlich war. Das dazugehörige Lyric-Video gibt es hier:

“It’s a Crime was written in 2006 in our basement studio below St Joseph’s Boxing club in Newport”, erinnert sich Drummer Arya Goggin. “It’s where all the writing for RRR took place. The only reason it didn’t make the album was because of how the album track listing flowed. We were so happy with how the album progressed from the opening of chaos of Roots Rock Riot to the epic ending of Choices And Decisions we didn’t want to crowbar another song in needlessly. It was a hard decision to leave it out but we are so happy it’s being included in the re-release. It was always a band and producer favourite.”





Sänger Benji Webbe ergänzt:

“I live in a neighbourhood (Newport, Wales) where back in the day, a lot of people were working hard and getting ripped off in life and then theres other ones that who are just hustling and selling this and selling that and it’s just a crime that hardworking people don’t get what the thieves/criminals get.”

Quelle: Starkult Promotions