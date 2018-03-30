Am 6. Juni veröffentlichen Slayer ihr Repentless Boxset bestehend aus 6 Vinyl-EPs in exklusivem 6,66“ Maß, auf denen alle Songs des letzten Albums zu hören sind. Erhältlich sind die Platten in schwarz, rot und gold und ab heute könnt Ihr das Boxset mit dem neuen Coverartwork hier vorbestellen:

Black vinyl, Red vinyl, Gold vinyl

Am 22. Januar 2018 hatten Slayer bekanntgegeben, dass sie sich bei ihren Fans mit einer letzten Welttournee für die jahrelange Unterstützung, die gute Zeit und die unzähligen unvergesslichen Momente in den letzten dreieinhalb Jahrzehnten bedanken wollen. Anschließend möchte sich die Band anderen Dingen zuwenden.

Alle neuen sowie die bereits zuvor angekündigen Termine von Slayers beiden Nordamerika-Touren gibt es unten.

Slayer

w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death

26.07. USA Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

27.07. USA Bangor, ME – Impact Music Festival

29.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

01.08. USA Albany, NY – Times Union Center

03.08. USA Darien Lake, NY – Performing Arts Center

04.08. USA Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

06.08. CDN London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

07.08. USA Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

09.08. USA St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10.08. USA Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

12.08. USA Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

13.08. USA Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

15.08. USA San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

16.08. USA Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

18.08. USA Denver, CO – Fiddler‘s Green Amphitheatre

19.08. USA Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

21.08. USA Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

23.08. USA Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

26.08. USA San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Weitere Slayer-Termine:

w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament

10.05. USA San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

11.05. USA Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *AUSVERKAUFT*

13.05. USA Sacramento, CA – Papa Murphy’s Park

16.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

17.05. CDN Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

19.05. CDN Calgary, AB – Big Four *AUSVERKAUFT*

20.05. CDN Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*

22.05. CDN Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

24.05. USA Minneapolis, MN – Armory *AUSVERKAUFT*

25.05. USA Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27.05. USA Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *AUSVERKAUFT*

29.05. CDN Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *AUSVERKAUFT*

30.05. CDN Laval, QC – Place Bell *AUSVERKAUFT*

01.06. USA Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun *AUSVERKAUFT*

02.06. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

04.06. USA Reading, PA – Santander Arena *AUSVERKAUFT*

06.06. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07.06. USA Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

09.06. USA Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

10.06. USA Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12.06. USA Virginia Beach, VA – VUHL Amphitheater

14.06. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

15.06. USA Orlando, FL – Amphitheater

17.06. USA Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*

19.06. USA Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *AUSVERKAUFT*

20.06. USA Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

21. – 24.06. IS Reykjavík – Secret Solstice Festival

