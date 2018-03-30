Am 6. Juni veröffentlichen Slayer ihr Repentless Boxset bestehend aus 6 Vinyl-EPs in exklusivem 6,66“ Maß, auf denen alle Songs des letzten Albums zu hören sind. Erhältlich sind die Platten in schwarz, rot und gold und ab heute könnt Ihr das Boxset mit dem neuen Coverartwork hier vorbestellen:
Black vinyl, Red vinyl, Gold vinyl
Am 22. Januar 2018 hatten Slayer bekanntgegeben, dass sie sich bei ihren Fans mit einer letzten Welttournee für die jahrelange Unterstützung, die gute Zeit und die unzähligen unvergesslichen Momente in den letzten dreieinhalb Jahrzehnten bedanken wollen. Anschließend möchte sich die Band anderen Dingen zuwenden.
Alle neuen sowie die bereits zuvor angekündigen Termine von Slayers beiden Nordamerika-Touren gibt es unten.
Slayer
w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death
26.07. USA Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
27.07. USA Bangor, ME – Impact Music Festival
29.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
31.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
01.08. USA Albany, NY – Times Union Center
03.08. USA Darien Lake, NY – Performing Arts Center
04.08. USA Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater
06.08. CDN London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
07.08. USA Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
09.08. USA St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10.08. USA Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
12.08. USA Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
13.08. USA Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
15.08. USA San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
16.08. USA Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
18.08. USA Denver, CO – Fiddler‘s Green Amphitheatre
19.08. USA Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
21.08. USA Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
23.08. USA Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
26.08. USA San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Weitere Slayer-Termine:
w/ Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament
10.05. USA San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
11.05. USA Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *AUSVERKAUFT*
13.05. USA Sacramento, CA – Papa Murphy’s Park
16.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
17.05. CDN Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
19.05. CDN Calgary, AB – Big Four *AUSVERKAUFT*
20.05. CDN Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*
22.05. CDN Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
24.05. USA Minneapolis, MN – Armory *AUSVERKAUFT*
25.05. USA Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27.05. USA Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *AUSVERKAUFT*
29.05. CDN Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *AUSVERKAUFT*
30.05. CDN Laval, QC – Place Bell *AUSVERKAUFT*
01.06. USA Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun *AUSVERKAUFT*
02.06. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
04.06. USA Reading, PA – Santander Arena *AUSVERKAUFT*
06.06. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07.06. USA Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
09.06. USA Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
10.06. USA Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
12.06. USA Virginia Beach, VA – VUHL Amphitheater
14.06. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
15.06. USA Orlando, FL – Amphitheater
17.06. USA Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *AUSVERKAUFT*
19.06. USA Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *AUSVERKAUFT*
20.06. USA Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
21. – 24.06. IS Reykjavík – Secret Solstice Festival
Weitere Infos:
www.slayer.net
www.facebook.com/slayer
www.nuclearblast.de/slayer