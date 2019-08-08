Sonata Arctica: Tony und Elias sprechen im dritten »Talviyö«-Trailer über das lyrische Konzept des neuen Albums

Die finnischen Melodic Metal-Titanen Sonata Arctica werden ihr zehntes, elf Tracks umfassendes Studioalbum Talviyö (Winternacht) in vier Wochen via Nuclear Blast auf den Markt bringen. Heute veröffentlicht die Band den dritten Albumtrailer, in dem Sänger Tony Kakko und Gitarrist Elias Viljanen über das lyrische Konzept der Platte sprechen.

Talviyö – Tracklist:

01. Message From The Sun

02. Whirlwind

03. Cold

04. Storm The Armada

05. The Last Of The Lambs

06. Who Failed The Most

07. Ismo’s Got Good Reactors

08. Demon’s Cage

09. A Little Less Understanding

10. The Raven Still Flies

11. The Garden

Talviyö wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– CD-DIGI

– Jewelcase-CD

– 2LP (schwarz, blau, transparent)

– BOXSET (CD-DIGI, 2LP (marmoriert), Puzzle, Poster, Fotokarte)

Sonata Arctica live:

09.08. FIN Jyväskylä – Rock in the City

10.08. FIN Lieto – SmugglerRok

16.08. FIN Joensuu – Rock in the City

18.08. BG Varna – Rock Fest

w/ Battle Beast

06.09. USA Margate, FL – O’Malley’s

07.09. USA Orlando, FL – The Abbey

08.09. USA Charlotte, NC – The Underground

The Shadow Tour – North America 2019

w/ Kamelot, Battle Beast

10.09. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11.09. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

13.09. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium

14.09. USA New York, NY – Terminal 5

15.09. CDN Montréal, QC – Club Soda

16.09. CDN Québec City, QC – Impérial Bell

18.09. CDN Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

19.09. USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre

20.09. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

21.09. USA Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

23.09. USA St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

24.09. USA Kansas City, MO – The Truman

25.09. USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

26.09. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

28.09. CDN Edmonton, AB – The Ranch Roadhouse

29.09. CDN Calgary, AB – Marquee

01.10. CDN Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

02.10. USA Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04.10. USA San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

05.10. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

06.10. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

08.10. USA Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

09.10. USA St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

11.10. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

12.10. USA Tampa Bay, FL – Jannus Live

w/ Battle Beast

13.10. USA Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

14.10. USA Charleston, SC – Music Farm

16.10. USA Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

17.10. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

18.10. USA Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

23. – 28.09. D Kiel – Full Metal Cruise

EMP, Metal Hammer, Musix, Rock It, Hardline, Metal.de, Nuclear Blast & Dragon Productions präsentieren:

The Raven Still Flies Over Europe

w/ Edge Of Paradise, Temple Balls

11.11. S Stockholm – Kraken Sthlm

12.11. N Oslo – Parkteatret

13.11. N Trondheim – Byscenen

15.11. S Trollhättan – Folkets Park

16.11. DK Aarhus – Train

17.11. D Berlin – Bi Nuu

18.11. D Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex

19.11. D Leipzig – Hellraiser

21.11. SK Zvolen – Rates Arena

22.11. RO Cluj-Napoca – Form Space

23.11. BG Sofia – Music Jam Club

25.11. H Budapest – Barba Negra

26.11. A Vienna – Szene

27.11. CH Pratteln – Z7

29.11. I Padova – Hall

30.11. I Trezzo sull’Adda (MI) – Live Club

01.12. F Lyon – Ninkasi Kao

02.12. F Paris – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

04.12. E Madrid – La Riviera

05.12. E Barcelona – Salamandra

06.12. F Limoges – CC John Lennon

07.12. B Izegem – Cultuurhuis De Leest

08.12. F Pagney-derrière-Barine – Chez Paulette

11.12. UK London – Electric Ballroom

12.12. NL Tilburg – 013

13.12. D Hamburg – Markthalle

14.12. D Bochum – Matrix

Talviyö wurde zwischen September 2018 und Mai 2019 aufgenommen und von Mikko Tegelman und Sonata Arctica im Studio57 produziert. Zusätzliche Aufnahmen fanden an unterschiedlichen Lokalitäten statt. „Mikko hat dieses Album produziert und hat es wirklich geschafft, das Beste aus uns herauszuholen, selbst bei den etwas experimentelleren Teilen. Mit einem externen Produzenten zu arbeiten war die größte Neuerung, die wir dieses Mal ausprobiert haben“, erklärt der Keyboarder. Für den Mix war ebenfalls Mikko Tegelman sowie Pasi Kauppinen verantwortlich, während das Mastering von Svante Forsbäck für Chartmakers getätigt wurde.

Mehr zu Talviyö:

A Little Less Understanding (lyric video)): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiM94N3FnQA

Album Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si-8cG44vm0

Album Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/1pKuMTE89aA

