Sonata Arctica: Tony und Elias sprechen im dritten »Talviyö«-Trailer über das lyrische Konzept des neuen Albums

Die finnischen Melodic Metal-Titanen Sonata Arctica werden ihr zehntes, elf Tracks umfassendes Studioalbum Talviyö (Winternacht) in vier Wochen via Nuclear Blast auf den Markt bringen. Heute veröffentlicht die Band den dritten Albumtrailer, in dem Sänger Tony Kakko und Gitarrist Elias Viljanen über das lyrische Konzept der Platte sprechen.
Talviyö – Tracklist:
01. Message From The Sun
02. Whirlwind
03. Cold
04. Storm The Armada
05. The Last Of The Lambs
06. Who Failed The Most
07. Ismo’s Got Good Reactors
08. Demon’s Cage
09. A Little Less Understanding
10. The Raven Still Flies
11. The Garden
Bestellt Talviyö jetzt hier vor.
Talviyö wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:
– CD-DIGI
– Jewelcase-CD
– 2LP (schwarz, blau, transparent)
– BOXSET (CD-DIGI, 2LP (marmoriert), Puzzle, Poster, Fotokarte)
Sonata Arctica live:
09.08. FIN Jyväskylä – Rock in the City
10.08. FIN Lieto – SmugglerRok
16.08. FIN Joensuu – Rock in the City
18.08. BG Varna – Rock Fest
w/ Battle Beast
06.09. USA Margate, FL – O’Malley’s
07.09. USA Orlando, FL – The Abbey
08.09. USA Charlotte, NC – The Underground
The Shadow Tour – North America 2019
w/ Kamelot, Battle Beast
10.09. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11.09. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
13.09. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium
14.09. USA New York, NY – Terminal 5
15.09. CDN Montréal, QC – Club Soda
16.09. CDN Québec City, QC – Impérial Bell
18.09. CDN Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
19.09. USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre
20.09. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
21.09. USA Chicago, IL – Patio Theater
23.09. USA St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
24.09. USA Kansas City, MO – The Truman
25.09. USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
26.09. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
28.09. CDN Edmonton, AB – The Ranch Roadhouse
29.09. CDN Calgary, AB – Marquee
01.10. CDN Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
02.10. USA Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04.10. USA San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
05.10. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
06.10. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
08.10. USA Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
09.10. USA St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
11.10. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
12.10. USA Tampa Bay, FL – Jannus Live
w/ Battle Beast
13.10. USA Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
14.10. USA Charleston, SC – Music Farm
16.10. USA Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
17.10. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
18.10. USA Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
23. – 28.09. D Kiel – Full Metal Cruise
EMP, Metal Hammer, Musix, Rock It, Hardline, Metal.de, Nuclear Blast & Dragon Productions präsentieren:
The Raven Still Flies Over Europe
w/ Edge Of Paradise, Temple Balls
11.11. S Stockholm – Kraken Sthlm
12.11. N Oslo – Parkteatret
13.11. N Trondheim – Byscenen
15.11. S Trollhättan – Folkets Park
16.11. DK Aarhus – Train
17.11. D Berlin – Bi Nuu
18.11. D Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex
19.11. D Leipzig – Hellraiser
21.11. SK Zvolen – Rates Arena
22.11. RO Cluj-Napoca – Form Space
23.11. BG Sofia – Music Jam Club
25.11. H Budapest – Barba Negra
26.11. A Vienna – Szene
27.11. CH Pratteln – Z7
29.11. I Padova – Hall
30.11. I Trezzo sull’Adda (MI) – Live Club
01.12. F Lyon – Ninkasi Kao
02.12. F Paris – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
04.12. E Madrid – La Riviera
05.12. E Barcelona – Salamandra
06.12. F Limoges – CC John Lennon
07.12. B Izegem – Cultuurhuis De Leest
08.12. F Pagney-derrière-Barine – Chez Paulette
11.12. UK London – Electric Ballroom
12.12. NL Tilburg – 013
13.12. D Hamburg – Markthalle
14.12. D Bochum – Matrix
Talviyö wurde zwischen September 2018 und Mai 2019 aufgenommen und von Mikko Tegelman und Sonata Arctica im Studio57 produziert. Zusätzliche Aufnahmen fanden an unterschiedlichen Lokalitäten statt. „Mikko hat dieses Album produziert und hat es wirklich geschafft, das Beste aus uns herauszuholen, selbst bei den etwas experimentelleren Teilen. Mit einem externen Produzenten zu arbeiten war die größte Neuerung, die wir dieses Mal ausprobiert haben“, erklärt der Keyboarder. Für den Mix war ebenfalls Mikko Tegelman sowie Pasi Kauppinen verantwortlich, während das Mastering von Svante Forsbäck für Chartmakers getätigt wurde.
Mehr zu Talviyö:
A Little Less Understanding (lyric video)): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiM94N3FnQA
Album Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si-8cG44vm0
Album Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/1pKuMTE89aA
Weitere Infos:
www.sonataarctica.info
www.facebook.de/sonataarctica
www.nuclearblast.de/sonataarctica