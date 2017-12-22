The Wiedergeburt einer Legende!!!!! SPARTAN WARRIOR und PURE STEEL RECORDS unterzeichnen einen weltweiten Vertrag!!!

Die Wilkerson-Brüder David und Neil sind ja schon seit 2008 wieder aktiv und hatten neben einem fantastischen Liveauftritt in Newcastle im Jahr 2014 mit „Behind closed eyes“ ein von der Kritik begeistert aufgenommenes, aber leider kaum irgendwo erhältliches Album im Gepäck!

Nachdem sie 2009 in die Metal-Welt zurückgekehrt waren, nahm die Band 2010 ihr drittes Album „Behind Closed Eyes“ auf.

Nach dem Release folgten die ersten Liveshows seit den 80igern. Die Tour führte durch England, Schottland, Wales, Belgien, Frankreich, Spanien, Griechenland, Italien und Deutschland.

Für 2018 soll es nun aber richtig losgehen mit ihrem 4. Longplayer „Hell To Pay“ und dem weltweiten Vertrieb über Pure Steel Records! Band und Label freuen sich auf die Kooperation

SPARTAN WARRIOR sind zurück und das stärker als jemals zuvor!!!

Bandstatment:

„“Spartan Warrior are very happy to be working with our partners at Pure Steel Records to bring you our new album ‚Hell to Pay‘. Pure Steel and Spartan Warrior have a shared passion, vision and belief and we believe that our collaboration will see both band and label reach new heights!! We look forward to the future“!

LINE-UP:

Dave Wilkinson – vocals

Neil Wilkinson (ex-Waysted) – guitars

Dan Rochester (Cruciamentum, Starborn, Vacivus) – guitars

Tim Morton (ex-Moriarti and the Sith) – bass

James Charlton (Risen Prophecy) – drums

Link

www.facebook.com/spartanwarriorofficial

www.twitter.com/_SpartanWarrior

www.instagram.com/spartanwarriorofficial

