SpiritWorld: Mitglieder von Rise Against und Blackbraid Teil der neuen Single „Oblivion“

Mit ihrem neuen Album Helldorado, das am 21. März bei Century Media Records erscheint, präsentieren SpiritWorld die dritte Single des Albums, Oblivion. Mit Gastauftritten von Zach Blair (Rise Against) und Sgah’gahsowáh (Blackbraid) ist Oblivion eine weitere hymnische Nummer im typischen Sound der Band aus Las Vegas: thrashiger Hardcore mit Wildwest-Style und einer übernatürlichen Horror-Story.

SpiritWorld Gründer und Frontmann Stu Folsom sagt über die Single: „Oblivion is one of my favorite songs off Helldorado! It was the song that took the most work to finish, but I am so glad that I kept pulling it back out of the dumpster to chip away at. It has a great mid-tempo headbanger groove that reminds me of growing up listening to early Obituary/Six Feet Under records full of Alan West riffage in my headphones, walking home from my graveyard shift selling booze and tampons at a 24/7 SAV-ON in East Las Vegas. We also got some help from our friends to polish it off. Zach Blair (Rise Against) tracked a blistering guitar solo and Sgah’gahsowáh (Blackbraid) put down vocals that really lift the song to a whole different level. It is an honor and very flattering to have people from bands I love, willing to collaborate and add their style to this project.“