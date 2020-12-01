Stearica: kündigen Release „Golem 202020“ für 19.03.2021 auf Monotreme an

Die Instrumental-Band Stearica kündigt für den 19. März 2021 ein ganz besonderes Release unter dem Titel Golem 202020 auf Monotreme Records an. Dabei präsentieren die Italiener den Soundtrack zu dem Stummfilm-Klassiker Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam.

Mit In Flames stellt das Trio zudem einen ersten Vorgeschmack bereit:

Stream – „In Flames“

Gitarrist Francesco Carlucci kommentiert:

„The first track we reveal from this album is a journey into the flames. The Golem, maddened by the passion of love, sets fire to the tower and kidnaps the Rabbi’s daughter. He becomes rebellion and destruction. A desperate race towards nowhere begins, the race of fire and possession. The supernatural is indomitable, passion is indomitable. The rabbi remains a guide for his people, a guarantee of safety and protection, even from the creature he has generated. Salvation is for the whole village, not just for one man. The magician keeps us together: salvation is a team game, now more necessary than ever.“

Die Band komponierte und spielte den Live-Soundtrack zum ersten Mal während des MITO, dem internationalen Musik-Festival Mailand-Turin und verkaufte die Haupthalle des Cinema Massimo in Turin anlässlich der Präsentation des Films samt musikalischer Untermalung aus. 2013 spielten die gebürtigen Turiner den Soundtrack beim Ravenna Nightmare International Festival, dem wichtigsten Horror- und Filmfestival in Italien, und beim Rimusicazioni Film Festival in Bozen.

Die zehn Tracks, die die fünf Kapitel abdecken, in die der Film unterteilt ist, wurden 2014 während einer Studio-Session live aufgenommen. Weitere Nuancen wurden 2019 hinzugefügt, wobei das ursprüngliche Arrangement beibehalten wurde.

Golem 202020 erscheint auf CD sowie als streng limitierte Vinyl, die HIER vorbestellt werden kann.

Tracklisting:

The Stars Reveal (an impending calamity – chapter 1)

How He Came Into The World (shaping his soul like clay – chapter 2)

The Great Spell (the invocation of Astaroth – chapter 2)

The Shem (Golem comes to life – chapter 2)

A Strange Servant (Golem’s first errand – chapter 3)

The Rose Festival – part 1 (the sad scent of a different flower.- chapter 3)

The Rose Festival – part 2 (save me and I will pardon your people – chapter 3)

Rejoyce Ye, Ye! (the sound of the shofar – chapter 4)

In Flames (the fire spell – chapter 5)