Stillbirth: nun auch Livestream Absage für heute (21.03.2020)

Nun auch Livestream Absage: Stillbirth sagen ihren für heute (21.03.2020) angekündigten Livestream wegen Corona ab!

Eigentlich sollten Stillbirth heute auf dem Dark Side Of The Huhn in Mülheim-Kärlich spielen. Corona zwang auch diese Veranstaltung (wie alle anderen Liveevents) in die Knie, sodass natürlich eine Absage erfolgen musste.

Die Band hatte dann kurzfristig eine tolle Idee: Die kultigen Brutal Surf Death Metaler Stillbirth wollten uns in dieser schweren Zeit als eine der ersten Bands mit einem Livestream am 21.03.2020 unterhalten und bei Laune halten.

Kurzfristig mussten Stillbirth leider auch den Livestream wegen Corona absagen.

Lest hier bitte das Statement der Band:

„Hey guys,

we got some bad news regarding our live stream today. The current situation makes it not possible for us, to meet safely. Due to some covid-19 cases in our nearer sourroundings, three of us are instructed not to leave the house until the the final test-results arrive.

We really were looking forward for today and when the first members needed to jump out, we discussed if we could do the show at least with less members. But more and more cases occured since yesterday evening.

When everything is ok, we will give it another try. We are very sorry, to tell you this.

Stay safe and healthy!“