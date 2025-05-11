Suffocation: kündigen für 2025 eine europäische Sommerfestival-Tournee mit Headline-Side-Shows an

Suffocation – European Tour Summer 2025
Headline-Shows
04.08.25 Switzerland Martigny @ Sunset Bar
05.08.25 Germany Cham @ LA +=
10.08.25 The Netherlands Tilburg @ Hall Of Fame =>
11.08.25 Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz +>$
12.08.25 Germany Chemnitz @ AJZ >$
13.08.25 Poland Kraków @ Hype Park %$
14.08.25 Slovakia Bratislava @ Randal +
+ w/ Warbringer
= w/ Psycroptic
> w/ To The Grave
$ w/ Skeletal Remains
% w/ Angelmaker
Tickets: http://lnk.to/SUFFO-EUSUMMER2025
Festivals
03.08.25 France Saint Maurice de Gourdans @ Sylak Open Air
06.08.25 Spain Villena @ Leyendas Del Rock
07.08.25 Czech Republic Jaromer @ Brutal Assault
08.08.25 Germany Schlotheim @ Party San Open Air
09.08.25 Belgium Kortrijk @ Alcatraz
15.08.25 France Colmar @ Spirit In Black Festival
16.08.25 Germany Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze
17.08.25 France Carhaix @ Motocultor
Suffocation online:
www.facebook.com/suffocation
www.instagram.com/suffocationofficial