Sweet: „Platinum Rare 2“ erscheint am 25.07.2025

Sweet Platinum Rare 2 erscheint am 25.07. bei Metalville – Das Album ist eine weitere echte Rarität aus dem Katalog der Band und wird nun erstmalig weltweit im Handel erhältlich sein.
Nach Platinum Rare 1 folgt nun eine weitere Sammlung mit extrem seltenen Sweet-Songs aus dem privaten Fundus von Andy Scott. Alle Titel auf Platinum Rare 2 wurden von den vier Originalmitgliedern der Glam/Hard Rock Legende eingespielt und sind somit ein echtes Highlight jeder Sweet-Sammlung.
Platinum Rare 2 wurde ursprünglich als streng limitierte Version für den US Record Store veröffentlicht und ist nun erstmalig weltweit als LP und CD erhältlich.
Platinum Rare 2 Tracklist:
CD1:
01 Sweet – Action (Rough Mix)
02 Sweet – Identity Crisis (Outtake)
03 Sweet – Oh Yeah (Band Demo)
04 Sweet – Lies In Your Eyes (Rough Mix)
05 Sweet – Own Up (Instrumental)
06 Sweet – Strange Girl (Band Demo)
07 Sweet – Solid Gold Brass (Outtake)
08 Sweet – Too Much Talking (Instrumental)
09 Sweet – Cover Girl (Rough Mix)
10 Sweet – Need A Lot Of Lovin (Rough Mix)
11 Sweet – Lady Of The Lake (Rough Mix)
12 Sweet – Are You Coming To See Me (Band Demo)
CD2:
01 Sweet – Fever Of Love (Rough Mix)
02 Sweet – Breakdown (Outtake)
03 Sweet – At Midnight (Instrumental)
04 Sweet – Turn It Down (Rough Mix)
05 Sweet – Tall Girls (Rough Mix)
06 Sweet – Hey Mama (Rough Mix)
07 Andy Scott – Fox On The Run
08 Andy Scott – Love Is The Cure
09 Andy Scott – Where D’ya Go
10 Andy Scott – Make Up Your Mind
11 Andy Scott – Eye Games
12 Andy Scott – California Nights
13 Andy Scott – Lettres D’amour
14 Andy Scott – Silverbird
15 Andy Scott – Stairway To The Stars