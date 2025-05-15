Sweet: „Platinum Rare 2“ erscheint am 25.07.2025

Sweet Platinum Rare 2 erscheint am 25.07. bei Metalville – Das Album ist eine weitere echte Rarität aus dem Katalog der Band und wird nun erstmalig weltweit im Handel erhältlich sein.

Nach Platinum Rare 1 folgt nun eine weitere Sammlung mit extrem seltenen Sweet-Songs aus dem privaten Fundus von Andy Scott. Alle Titel auf Platinum Rare 2 wurden von den vier Originalmitgliedern der Glam/Hard Rock Legende eingespielt und sind somit ein echtes Highlight jeder Sweet-Sammlung.

Platinum Rare 2 wurde ursprünglich als streng limitierte Version für den US Record Store veröffentlicht und ist nun erstmalig weltweit als LP und CD erhältlich.

Platinum Rare 2 Tracklist:

CD1:

01 Sweet – Action (Rough Mix)

02 Sweet – Identity Crisis (Outtake)

03 Sweet – Oh Yeah (Band Demo)

04 Sweet – Lies In Your Eyes (Rough Mix)

05 Sweet – Own Up (Instrumental)

06 Sweet – Strange Girl (Band Demo)

07 Sweet – Solid Gold Brass (Outtake)

08 Sweet – Too Much Talking (Instrumental)

09 Sweet – Cover Girl (Rough Mix)

10 Sweet – Need A Lot Of Lovin (Rough Mix)

11 Sweet – Lady Of The Lake (Rough Mix)

12 Sweet – Are You Coming To See Me (Band Demo)

CD2:

01 Sweet – Fever Of Love (Rough Mix)

02 Sweet – Breakdown (Outtake)

03 Sweet – At Midnight (Instrumental)

04 Sweet – Turn It Down (Rough Mix)

05 Sweet – Tall Girls (Rough Mix)

06 Sweet – Hey Mama (Rough Mix)

07 Andy Scott – Fox On The Run

08 Andy Scott – Love Is The Cure

09 Andy Scott – Where D’ya Go

10 Andy Scott – Make Up Your Mind

11 Andy Scott – Eye Games

12 Andy Scott – California Nights

13 Andy Scott – Lettres D’amour

14 Andy Scott – Silverbird

15 Andy Scott – Stairway To The Stars