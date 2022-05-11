The Black Dahlia Murder: Trevor Scott Strnad Sänger der amerikanischen Death Metal Band ist verstorben

Die unfassbare Nachricht zum Tod des charismatischen The Black Dahlia Murder Sängers Trevor Strnad, zerreißt uns das Herz.

Die Band hat mit folgenden Worten auf den Verlust ihres Sängers auf Facebook reagiert:

„It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.“

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255

Am Ende ihres Beitrages gibt die Band die Telefonnummer der nationalen Selbstmord-Präventionshilfe an. Unsere Gedanken sind bei der Familie von Trevor Strnad, seinen unzähligen Freunden und den Musikern von The Black Dahlia Murder.