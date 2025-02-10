The Last Ten Seconds Of Life: Deathcore-Band aus Pennsylvania unterschreibt Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records freut sich, die Deathcore-Kolosse aus Pennsylvania The Last Ten Seconds Of Life in ihrem renommierten Roster begrüßen zu dürfen.

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life wurde im Jahr 2010 gegründet. Innerhalb eines Jahres tourten sie regelmäßig und veröffentlichten ihr Debütalbum Know Your Exits. Im Jahr 2013 veröffentlichte das unabhängige Metal-Label Density Records ihr zweites Album Invivo (Exvivo). Es folgten weitere Tourneen mit Bands wie I Declare War, Fit For An Autopsy, Thy Art Is Murder und Kublai Khan. Die Band veröffentlichte fünf weitere Alben, die alle in den Billboard-Charts platziert wurden und sowohl in den USA als auch im Ausland von Kritikern gelobt wurden. Über das jüngste Werk der Band, No Name Graves (Unique Leader Records) von 2024, schrieb Knotfest: „The Last Ten Seconds Of Life are reasserting their position as innovators and leaders in the deathcore genre. Their approach to music is not just about creating sound but about crafting an experience that challenges and captivates their audience.“ New Transcendence stimmte zu: „With moments defined by a low, moody atmosphere carefully peppered with punishing aggression and moments that are outright raunchy, ruthless oblivion, No Name Graves is a cinematic, crushing experience that redefines The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, making it clear that lightning can strike the same place (or same band) twice.“ No Clean Singing ergänzt: „At its gnarliest and nastiest – as epitomised by the likes of the brutish, bone-grinding title-track and the apocalyptically heavy Broken Glass Incantation – there’s a there’s a primal intensity and potent, primitive nihilism to these tracks which recalls the likes of Black Tongue, latter-day Acranius, and even the more post-deathcore leaning approach of Humanity’s Last Breath, but stripped down even further until only the barest and most unforgiving essentials remain.“

Die Band kommentiert die Vertragsunterzeichnung wie folgt: „We are beyond excited to announce that we have signed with the legendary Metal Blade Records. It is an honor to be on the same roster as such iconic acts past and present. Shout out to Ryan Williams and the rest of the Metal Blade team for giving us the opportunity to riff.“

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life haben seit 2011 fast fünfzig Touren absolviert und supporten derzeit Distant und Enterprise Earth auf ihrer EU/UK Co-Headliner-Tour. Die Origin Of Madness Tour hat Ende Januar begonnen und beinhaltet zusätzlichen Support von Harbinger.

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life

w/ Distant, Enterprise Earth, Harbinger

(verbleibende Termine):

2/10/2025 Beta – Copenhagen, DK

2/11/2025 Cassiopeia – Berlin, DE

2/12/2025 Blauer Salon – Dresden, DE

2/13/2025 Hydrozagadka – Warsaw, PL

2/14/2025 Rock Café – Prague, CZ

2/15/2025 Feierwerk – Munich, DE

2/16/2025 Viper Room – Vienna, AT

2/17/2025 Analog Music – Hall Budapest, HU

2/19/2025 Revolver – Club Venice, IT

2/20/2025 Rock N Eat – Lyon, FR

2/21/2025 Kiff – Aarau, CH

2/22/2025 Die Stadtmitte – Karlsruhe, DE

2/23/2025 Glazart – Paris, FR

2/24/2025 The Joiners – Southampton, UK

2/25/2025 The Underworld – London, UK

2/26/2025 The Fleece – Bristol, UK

2/27/2025 Rebellion – Manchester, UK

2/28/2025 Cathouse – Glasgow, UK

3/01/2025 Asylum – Birmingham, UK

3/02/2025 Trix – Antwerp, BE

Weitere Neuigkeiten zu The Last Ten Seconds Of Life werden in den nächsten Wochen bekannt gegeben.

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life sind:

Wyatt McLaughlin – Gitarren

Tyler Beam – Gesang

Andrew Petway – Bass

Dylan Potts – Schlagzeug

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life online:

https://www.thelasttensecondsoflife.com

https://www.facebook.com/thelasttensecondsoflife

https://www.instagram.com/tltsol