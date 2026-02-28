The Moon And The Nightspirit: präsentieren Vorab-Single „Odyssey Limen“ aus dem kommenden Album „Seed Of The Formless“

The Moon And The Nightspirit präsentieren den neuen Song Odyssey Limen als nächste Vorab-Single ihres kommenden Albums. Seed Of The Formless erscheint am 17. April 2026.

Odyssey Limen kann ab sofort hier gestreamt werden:

The Moon And The Nightspirit kommentieren: „The song Odyssey Limen represents our new album’s most intense and dynamic peak – a relentless, metallic journey that mirrors the ultimate spiritual metamorphosis“, erklärt Ágnes Tóth im Namen des Duos. „This track charts an inner cosmic voyage that culminates in the profound realisation of one’s true nature. It is the sonic embodiment of catharsis, where all form and doubt are shed in a final, explosive awakening – the most aggressive point on our path, capturing the moment of pure, unbound becoming.“

Mehr Informationen zu The Moon And The Nightspirit und Ihrem kommenden Album Seed Of The Formless findet ihr hier:

