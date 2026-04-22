The Moon And The Nightspirit: neues Album „Seed Of The Formless“ ist jetzt erhältlich und kann vollständig gestreamt werden

Am 17. April haben The Moon And The Nightspirit ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album Seed Of The Formless veröffentlicht, das über Prophecy Productions erschienen ist.

Seed Of The Formless kann ab sofort hier in voller Länge gestreamt werden:

The Moon And The Nightspirit kommentieren: „This album was our journey into the silent, resonant void – both within and above“, schreibt Mihály Szabó im Namen des Duos. „We left the familiar paths of whispering forests and acoustic strings to confront the beautiful, terrifying mystery of the formless. It was a spiritual and sonic metamorphosis, channeling the weight of distorted guitars and atmospheric synthesizers to give voice to the cosmic questions that haunted us. We sought to capture that primordial spark of awareness, the seed from which all things – stars, and the self – are born. Our hope is that listeners will find in these soundscapes a space for their own inner wandering, to face the sublime shadows within and feel the awe of their own unbound becoming.“

Mehr Informationen zu The Moon And The Nightspirit und ihrem brandneuen Album Seed Of The Formless findet ihr hier:

The Moon And The Nightspirit sind:

Ágnes Tóth – Gesang, Keyboards, Programmierung

Mihály Szabó – Screams, Gitarre, Bass

The Moon And The Nightspirit online:

www.facebook.com/TheMoonAndTheNightspirit