Bleed From Within: veröffentlichen Live-Video zu „Zenith“

Die schottischen Metal-Schwergewichte Bleed From Within bereiten sich darauf vor, ihre energiegeladene Live-Show auf der Nordhalbkugel weiter auszubauen. Noch diese Woche touren sie mit elf Konzerten durch Großbritannien und Irland, gefolgt von einer gigantischen, einmonatigen Tournee durch Nordamerika.

Um die richtige Stimmung zu erzeugen, haben Bleed From Within ein mitreißendes Live-Video zu ihrem Song Zenith veröffentlicht, dem Titeltrack ihres hochgelobten, aktuellen Studioalbums. Das Video entstand während der Zenith UK/EU Headlinertour im September und Oktober 2025, der bisher größten Headlinertour der Band. Es fängt die energiegeladenen Live-Auftritte bei zahlreichen ausverkauften Konzerten auf dem gesamten Kontinent ein.

Seht euch das Live-Video von Zenith hier an:

Bleed From Within kommentieren: „Zenith was very nearly one of the lead singles during our album campaign. In light of this, we decided to cut together some of the incredible footage captured by our dear friend and long time content king, Tom Armstrong and give it a proper music video as we approach our next round of touring.

The final result is a snapshot of the biggest headline tour we’ve ever done up to this point. The Zenith Tour travelled across UK and Europe and was a massive step up for our band. We were consistently blown away by the support shown by our fans. The tour culminated with two sold out shows at the Glasgow Barrowlands, the venue that we’ve been dreaming of headlining since we started this band 21 years ago. Surrounded by fans, friends and family, we celebrated everything that we’ve worked towards over the last two decades.

Please enjoy this video as much as we have. It’s been incredible to watch these moments back and relive everything we shared with our fans. Thank you for your support. We’ll see you very soon on the road around the UK, Ireland and North America!'“

Die Tourdaten für Nordamerika & EU- / UK findet ihr hier:

Summer EU-Headline Dates

10.08 – DE Stuttgart @ Im Wizemann **

11.08 – DE Nürnberg @ Hirsch &

13.08 – DE Aschaffenburg @ Colos-Saal &

** w. supports Of Mice & Men, Signs Of The Swarm

& w. supports Signs Of The Swarm

