Tilian (Dance Gavin Dance): präsentiert neue Single „Dose“ via Rise Records

Tilian, bekannt als Sänger der Post Hardcore-Band Dance Gavin Dance, veröffentlicht mit Dose eine brandneue Single unter seinem Solo-Projekt:

„‚Dose‘ was the first thing I dove into after touring was cancelled earlier this year“, erklärt Tilian. „Though the initial rush of creativity hit like an avalanche, I spent a long time letting the song breathe and grow into what it is now – a piece I am truly proud of.“

Bei der Produktion erhielt der Amerikaner Unterstützung von Kris Crummett (Comeback Kid, Issues, Crown The Empire). Dose ist das erste musikalische Material seit dem Studioalbum The Skeptic aus dem Jahr 2018, das sich u.a. hochrangig in den alternativen Billboard Charts platzierte. Das Pop-Projekt erzielte über 40 Millionen Streams sowie über eine Millionen Aufrufe auf gerade mal zwei Videoclips. Erst kürzlich trat Tilian an der Seite des Blink–182-Drummers Travis Barker auf der Single Falling Out Of Rhythm in Erscheinung.

Quelle: Starkult Promotion