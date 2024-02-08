Trevor Rabin: veröffentlicht Demoversion von „Fragile“

Trevor Rabin, der südafrikanische Gitarrist, Sänger, Multi-Musiker, Autor und Produzent, veröffentlichte im Oktober letzten Jahres Rio, sein erstes Soloalbum mit Gesangsmaterial von 34 Jahren. Die Deluxe-Edition des Albums enthielt drei Bonustracks, darunter eine Demoversion des Titels Fragile. Dieser Titel wurde nun offiziell auf den digitalen Plattformen veröffentlicht und kann hier angehört werden:

Trevor sagt über den Song: “I’m particularly pleased with the space, in terms of production, and happy with the simplicity of the lyric. Life is harsh, fickle and Fragile. My intention regarding the guitar solo was for it to drip onto the “page” so to speak.”



Rio ist als Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (inklusive 8-seitigem LP-Booklet und Obi-Strip) erhältlich, beide mit Bonusmaterial, 5.1 Surround Sound & Liner Notes. Auch erhältlich als Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-Booklet (mit Etching auf Seite D) und als Digitales Album. Das Cover des Albums wurde von Trevor selbst gestaltet: “I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.”.