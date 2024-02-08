Whom Gods Destroy: veröffentlichen zweite Single „Over Again“ vom kommenden Debütalbum „Insanium“

Whom Gods Destroy, die beeindruckende neue Progressive-Metal-Band, bestehend aus Keyboarder Derek Sherinian, Gitarrist Ron ‚Bumblefoot‘ Thal und Sänger Dino Jelusick, sowie der starken Rhythmusgruppe um Bassist Yas Nomura und Schlagzeuger Bruno Valverde, wird ihr Debütalbum Insanium am 15.03.2024 weltweit über InsideOutMusic veröffentlichen.



Heute wird die zweite Single von Insanium veröffentlicht und ihr könnt euch den Track Over Agai in einem von Wayne Joyner (https://www.waynejoyner.com) produzierten Video hier ansehen:

Whom Gods Destroy Gitarrist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal sagt über Over Again:

„This is the second song Derek and I began writing, at the time not knowing what the future would be, only that we were starting ‚over again‘. Soon after, Dino was with us, then Yas, Bruno, and the song came to life. With this song and ‘War…’, our songwriting direction was falling into place – odd phrasing in verses, melodic choruses, strong lyrics, big unison music phrases, wacky solos, lots of energy throughout…“.



Vorbestellen kann man das Album hier: https://whomgodsdestroy.lnk.to/Insanium