Erst kürzlich hat die norwegische Progressive Rock Band 22 Ihre Europatour mit Leprous und Agent Fresco abgeschlossen, schon legt der Vierer mit „Call Me Trimtab“ eine brandneue Single nach. „Call Me Trimtab“ ist der erste neue Track aus dem Doppelalbum „You Are Creating“, das am 23.11.2018 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Gitarrist Magnus Børmark über „Call Me Trimtab„:

„Call me trimtab is a song about pushing oneself, working hard to create something original, to manifest visions that no one else but you have. I’ve taken the liberty to use the american pioneer, architect, futurist, inventor Buckminster Fuller’s life and concepts as a basis for the lyric. He was born in 1895, and coined concepts such as Spaceship Earth, Geodesic Domes, Dymaxion Cars and Dwelling Machines (futuristic aluminum houses); focusing, in his own very original and playful way, on humanity being radically more energy efficient as we enter the future. He was a big proponent of polyphasic sleeping. That means taking short 30 min naps 4 times a day instead of sleeping many hours every night. This gave him more time to work, study and create more. I myself, will also shift in to polyphasic sleeping when workin on intense projects as producing a new record or composing new music, and it works well for me, although I don’t function that well socially in those periods.

He aimed at creating solutions and designs for mankind that would enable man to live in a more ‚effortless state‘, and at the same time he worked his ass off making these inventions.

A trimtab is a tiny rudder on ships and airplanes that sets the default “hands off” steering direction, reducing, when correctly dialled, the amount of force needed to keep the vehicle moving in a straight direction, to none. It is a symbol of a very light action that can create big movements. On Buckminster’s gravestone it reads ‚Call Me Trimtab‚.“

22 hat seinen eigenen musikalischen Sound als eklektischen, melodischen, energetischen und stadionattraktiven Progressive-Rock-Act etabliert und gilt als Inspiration für Bands wie Animals as Leaders, Arcane Roots, Leprous oder Agent Fresco.

Auf dem Konzept-Doppelalbum „You Are Creating“ stellt 22 die These auf, dass der Hörer derjenige ist, der die Wirkung der Musik erzeugt, die er hört: Tonhöhe und Rhythmus von Arrangements (Songs) sind nur Werkzeuge des Künstlers, die der Hörer nutzt, um sein individuelles Musikerlebnis zu gestalten. Das Album besteht aus zwei Teilen, Limb1 und Limb2, und es liegt in der Hand des Hörers, aus diesen beiden Teilen ein Ganzes zu formen. Die Band setzt damit auf die aktive Mitgestaltung des Hörers.

Alle Songs auf „You Are Creating“ wurden auf der Grundlage dieses Mechanismus entwickelt. Er ist das alles durchdringende, kreative Grundprinzip des Albums.

Discography:

E.S.P (Extra Sensory Play) EP – 2009

FLUX – Album – 2010

PLASTIK EP 2011

KNEEL ESTATE EP – 2012

FLUX Japan Edition – 2012

FLUX Uk Edition – 2012

THE POOL SESSIONS – Live DVD – 2012

YOU ARE CREATING – 2018

