A Killer’s Confession: haben das Video zu ihrer neuen Single „Greed“ veröffentlicht

Der Song mischt einen Keyboard-Loop mit einem Gitarrenriff – und ist damit ein Muss für ALLE deine Spotify-Playlists.

„Greed is one of the seven deadly sins“, sagt Sänger und Mastermind WaylonReavis. „I’m not talking to any victim. It’s more of a warning. Social media is all-encompassing. People get greedy and flex for attention. Other than the band, I try to stay off social media as much as I can. Everyone flaunts what they have, and followers or ‚friends‘ base their lives on this rat race. Don’t let it get a hold of you. You can’t take any of these material things with you. Personally, I won’t let it be the death of me.“

Insgesamt erforschen A Killer’s Confession auf ihrem kommenden Album, dessen Details zu gegebener Zeit bekannt gegeben werden, die Faszination wahrer Verbrechen und sie unterlegen das mit einem Soundtrack aus melodischem Hardrock mit Elementen aus Metal und Industrial.

Nach drei wichtigen Alben mit Mushroomhead zog sich Reavis von der Musik zurück, bis sie ihn 2016 wieder einholte. Er übernahm das Ruder von A Killer’s Confession und lieferte drei Alben mit Kultstatus ab – Unbroken [2017], The Indifference Of Good Men [2019] und Remember [2021]. Auf dem Weg dorthin erreichte die Band mehrere Millionen Streams und arbeitete mit allen möglichen Leuten zusammen, von Brian „Head“ Welch von Korn und Love And Death bis zu Chad Gray von Mudvayne und Hellyeah. Zusammen mit dem Bassisten JP Cross, dem Gitarristen James Skritch und dem Schlagzeugduo Will Spodnik und Kegan King begeisterten sie auch auf Tour die Zuschauer.

Im Jahr 2022 hatte Waylon eine Erleuchtung. „I had never thought about following a concept like this before,“ sagt er. „However, I decided to focus, live up to the name, and be A Killer’s Confession.“