Necrot: veröffentlichen zweiten Song „Drill The Skull“ vom neuen Album

Necrot beenden heute eine sehr erfolgreiche, fünfwöchige US-Tour zusammen mit Municipal Waste und Ghoul. Die Hälfte der Shows war „sold out“ alle anderen Shows kurz davor. Zudem zieren sie erneut das Cover des Decibel Magazins. Eine US-Headlinertour und langersehnte Europatermine werden in Kürze veröffentlicht. Ab heute gibt es zudem die zweite Single Drill The Skull, die man wohl eindeutig unter „Death-Metal-Hit“ abspeichern muss:

Luca Indrio (Vocals/Bass) über die neue Single:

“Drill The Skull is a filthy sexy mid tempo song. You’re going to want to bang your head and at the same time go home and take a shower because this song is nasty as fuck. Talks about how stupid we all are and how superficial today’s society is. We got to the point that we don’t even remember exactly when we all became so dumb and superficial, but here we are! It’s 2024 and we got no brain and it’s fucking great, isn’t it? Drill The Skull is the perfect soundtrack for our failing world and at the same time it could easily be the entrance theme for a WWE Wrestler about to fuck shit up. Enjoy the filthy riffs!“