Necrot: kündigen ihr neues Album „Lifeless Birth“ an, das am 12.04, auf Tankcrimes erscheinen wird

Necrot führen ihren Weg an die Spitze der amerikanischen Szene für extreme Musik fort, verschieben Grenzen des Genres und formen den Metal in ihrem Sinne neu.

Das Trio aus Oakland, Kalifornien, wurde 2011 von Bassist, Sänger und Haupt-Songwriter Luca Indrio und Schlagzeuger Chad Gailey gegründet – Gitarrist Sonny Reinhardt stieß ein Jahr später dazu – und bietet mit Lifeless Birth (in kontinuierlicher Zusammenarbeit mit Tankcrimes) den Höhepunkt ihres bisherigen Schaffens. Die Band hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Stil von Mortal (2020) und ihrem Debütalbum Blood Offerings (2017) zu vervollständigen und voranzutreiben.

Dabei geht es nicht darum, die Gnadenlosigkeit aufzugeben, die sie zu einem bekannten Namen unter den Fans gemacht hat. Stattdessen nutzen Necrot die gleiche, mittlerweile charakteristische Intensität als Hintergrund für eine erweiterte Songwriting-Palette. Sie waren schon immer eine Band, die herausstach. Die Reife, die sie auf Lifeless Birth an den Tag legen, unterstreicht, dass das schon immer ihr Plan war. Das Album zeigt, was Metal im Jahr 2024 sein und ausmachen kann. Dabei werden alte Strukturen eingerissen und die traditionellen Elemente beibehalten, die dieses Genre so besonders machen.

Aufgenommen mit dem Grammy-prämierten Produzenten Greg Wilkinson (der alle drei Necrot-Alben produziert hat) und gemastert von Brad Boatright bei Audiosiege, pendelt Lifeless Birth fließend zwischen technischer Raffinesse, progressiver Gelassenheit und absoluter Brutalität.

Luca über das Album:

„The last few years have been tough for us and pretty much for everyone. The result is Lifeless Birth our most aggressive album so far, but at the same time also the most melodic. We have always being progressing as a band and I think this is our full maturity stage. We have been Necrot for 13 years now, we work hard to continue doing what we do and we have sacrificed a lot to it. We want to give our contribution to what metal is and will be, we don’t want to just pass by unnoticed. We want to live our mark and so far Lifeless Birth is without doubt our best effort.“

Seht euch das Video zu Cut The Cord hier an:

Luca Indrio (Vocals/Bass) über die erste Single:

„We are stoked to finally give our fans a new song and soon a new album. Cut The Cord talks about how our minds are contaminated by a constant flow of negative information fed to us on a daily basis. People have their heads buried in their phones, constantly eating from a plate full of shit and the awful future we all didn’t want is now our present. A superficial society of people scared of each other. Cut The Cord is a call to disconnect and refuse to live in fear, disengaging from what is making us miserable and starting to perceive life for what one believes and not the distorted and often fake reality that is constantly presented to us in many forms. It’s time to cut the cord.“

Mortal (2020, Tankcrimes) war in der Woche der Veröffentlichung auf Platz 2 der Billboard Top New Artist Charts, Platz 30 der Top Current Albums Charts, Platz 4 der Current Hard Music und Platz 10 der Heatseeker Albums Charts. Necrot haben in Nordamerika, Europa, Australien und Japan getourt und die Bühne mit Cannibal Corpse, Immolation, The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Morbid Angel und Hunderten von anderen geteilt.

Necrot haben kürzlich die Brainsqueeze Tour mit Municipal Waste, Ghoul und Dead Heat angekündigt. Alle US-Termine und Ticket-Link hier.

Europa-Termine werden bald bekannt gegeben, bleibt dran!

Ihr könnt Lifeless Birth auf Vinyl, CD und Kassette hier vorbestellen.

Tracklist:

1.Cut The Cord

2.Lifeless Birth

3. Superior

4. Drill The Skull

5. Winds Of Hell

6. Dead Memories

7. The Curse

Necrot – Lifeless Birth

Release-Datum: 12.04.2024

Label: Tankcrimes / Membran

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Necrot – Line-Up:

Luca Indrio – Gesang/Bass – Songschreiber und Texter

Sonny Reinhardt – Gitarre

Chad Gailey – Schlagzeug

Necrot online:

https://www.instagram.com/necrot_official

https://www.facebook.com/cyclesofpain