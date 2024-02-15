MNRK Heavy: nehmen A Killer’s Confession unter Vertrag

MNRK Heavy hat die Alternative-Metal-Band A Killer’s Confession aus Cleveland, OH, um den ehemaligen Mushroomhead-Sänger Waylon Reavis unter Vertrag genommen.

Die erste Single, Greed, wird am 15. März veröffentlicht, ein komplettes Studioalbum ist für den Herbst geplant. Die Fans können den Track hier „pre-saven“.

Scott Givens, MNRK’s SVP Rock & Metal, sagt, “I watched Waylon build AKC from the ground up, and when the opportunity for MNRK Heavy to become involved presented itself, we jumped at the chance. We are all looking forward to unleashing the new record this fall.”

Reavis sagt, „I am super excited to be joining the MNRK Heavy family! I would like to thank Scott Givens and everyone else on the MNRK team for believing in the AKC (A Killers’s Confession) project. I truly feel like this is the right home for AKC. A special thank you to Andrew Goodfriend for his guidance and focus. He has helped me achieve so much over the last year. Lastly, I could not have done this without my team, consisting of Dusty Boles and Evan McKeever, as they helped me create our new album, Victim 1. I’m very excited to see the growth of AKC under the MNRK banner.”

AKC haben bereits drei Studioalben veröffentlicht und mit Brian „Head“ Welch (Korn) und Chad Gray (Mudvayne, HELLYEAH) zusammengearbeitet.

