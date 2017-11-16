A PERFECT CIRCLE melden sich nach 14 Jahren zurück und arbeiten derzeit mit dem Produzenten Dave Sardy an einem neuen Album, das bei BMG erscheinen wird !

Zu der ersten Single „The Doomed“ steht nun das von Jeremy Danger und Travis Shinn produzierte Video online:

The Doomed – offizielles Video: http://smarturl.it/TheDoomedVideo

Frontmann Maynard James Keenan kommentiert: “Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

Im nächsten Jahr wird die Band neben den Rock am Ring und Rock im Park Festivals eine exklusive Show in Berlin spielen:

01.-03.06.2018 – Eifel, Nürburgring – Rock am Ring

01.-03.06.2018 – Nürnberg – Rock im Park

17.06.2017 – Berlin – Zitadelle

A PERFECT CIRCLE sind:

Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer)

Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide)

James Iha (Tinted Windows, Ex-Smashing Pumpkins)

Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine)

Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine)

