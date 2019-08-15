Annisokay: veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu ‚Good Stories‘ vom aktuellen Album »Arms«

Die aus Leipzig/Halle stammenden Metalcore Energiebündel Annisokay haben ihr brandneues Musikvideo zu Good Stories vom aktuellen Album Arms veröffentlicht! Das neue Musikvideo entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit Pavel Trebukhin (Tre Film), der für viele Musikvideo-Perlen für Acts wie Imminence, Alazka, Novelists, The Oklahoma Kid oder Stick To Your Guns bekannt ist.

Schaut euch das neue Musikvideo zu Good Stories hier an:

Kauft euch ihr neustes Album Arms hier: http://geni.us/AnnisokayArms

Annisokay kommentieren: „Which song is your favorite song from our album Arms? The most given answer, when we asked this question to our fans, was Good Stories! As this song also means a lot to us too and as it is one of our favorites to play live, we decided to give this song a really sick video.

Good Stories is about lies and untrue stories. It’s about the moment where you start believing something, that you made up in your own mind, as long as you just keep living it. We play roles in our lives all the time, but sometimes it’s a role you don’t want to be pushed in. In the video of good stories we tried to visualize this by setting up a film set, and Dave and me (Christoph) becoming actors. So the music video is actually a film within a film. The whole shooting escalates into a dramatic ending, where even the main actor doesn’t know what’s real or fiction.“

Annisokay sind diesen Sommer noch auf zwei weiteren Festivals zu sehen!

30. – 31.08 D Merseburg – Merseburger Rocknacht

28.09. D Essen – Rock Musikfest Charity

Annisokay veröffentlichten kürzlich die Instrumental-Version ihres aktuellen Albums Arms!

Kauft/streamt euch das Instrumental-Album von Arms hier: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/ArmsInstrumental

Arms (Instrumental) Tracklist:

01. Coma Blue (Instrumental)

02. Unaware (Instrumental)

03. Good Stories (Instrumental)

04. Fully Automatic (Instrumental)

05. Sea Of Trees (Instrumental)

06. Innocence Was Here (Instrumental)

07. Humanophobia (Instrumental)

08. End Of The World (Instrumental)

09. Escalators (Instrumental)

10. Private Paradise (Instrumental)

11. One Second (Instrumental)

12. Locked Out, Locked In (Instrumental)

Annisokays musikalisches Fundament bilden treibende Rockgitarren-Rhythmen und ein Mix aus aggressiven Shouts und melodiösem Gänsehautgesang. Bereits mehrfach tourte die Band durch Europa und Großbritannien. Mit mehreren Headlineshows in Russland, Weißrussland und der Ukraine gewann die Band auch dort eine treue und massiv ansteigende Fangemeinde. Highlights waren dabei Supportshows für Parkway Drive in ausverkauften Hallen in Moskau und St. Petersburg.

Annisokay sind:

Dave Grunewald – Gesang

Christoph Wieczorek – Gesang/Gitarre

Philipp Kretzschmar – Gitarre

Norbert Kayo – Bass

Nico Vaeen – Schlagzeug

