As Everything Unfolds: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Grayscale“

Die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds veröffentlicht mit Grayscale eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo. Grayscale folgt auf die Singles Hiding From Myself, Take Me There, Stranger In The Mirror und Wallow, die Plattform übergreifend bereits über 1,2 Millionen Streams erzielen konnten.

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die neue Single:

“When everything around you seems grey and dark, it can be hard. But there’s beauty is everything, life in dead flowers, colours in dark hours. No longer seeing life in black and white, wrong or right, learning to see life through a new lens creates a whole new perspective and make it easier to live with whatever issues you have. Embrace it.”

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die Single Wallow:

“Anger and sadness really drove this track lyrically, it’s a track that has a lot of frustration taken out on it through the use of majority harsh vocals. It’s a song about betrayal, liars and anyone who has ever done anything to you, to make you deliberately feel worthless, a lot of energy is taken out on this song, and we invite you to do the same.”