As Everything Unfolds: veröffentlichen neue Single „Denial“

As Everything Unfolds bereiten sich auf die Veröffentlichung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Albums Did You Ask To Be Set Free? am 10. April über Century Media vor.

Am 9. März erschien ihre neue Single Denial. “Denial is the hardest thing to watch someone go through“, sagt Charlie Rolfe. “You can say or do nothing that will make them realise the horrible situation they’re in, you see small moments of clarity where they’re screaming out for help but they fall back into denial. It’s their closest friend, their comfort. […]”

