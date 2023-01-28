Avatar: teilen das offizielle Lyric Video zu „Violence No Matter What“

Die düsteren, wahnwitzigen Heavy Metal’n‘Roll-Visionäre Avatar — Sänger Johannes Eckerström, die Gitarristen Jonas Jarlsby und Tim Öhrström, Bassist Henrik Sandelin sowie Schlagzeuger John Alfredsson — veröffentlichen einen weiteren Song aus ihrem kommenden Opus magnum, dem neunten Album Dance Devil Dance, das am 17. Februar über Black Waltz Records im Vertrieb von Thirty Tigers erscheinen wird.

Die Band teilt nun den neuen Song Violence No Matter What, ein kraftvolles Duett mit der unnachahmlichen Lzzy Hale.

Avatar-Sänger Johannes Eckerström dazu: „‚Violence No Matter What is about one thing and one thing only. It’s ok to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory.“ Der Song ist ein Duett mit Lzzy Hale, die darüber sagt: „Violence No Matter What was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!“

Im Februar 2023 sind Avatar dann mit ihren neuen Songs auf Dance Devil Dance Tour in Europa unterwegs.

Avatar live:

14.03.2023 Köln

15.03.2023 Hamburg

16.03.2023 Berlin

17.03.2023 Leipzig

21.03.2023 Wien

22.03.2023 München

30.03.2023 Zürich