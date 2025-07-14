Azure Emote: veröffentlichen düstere Video-Single „Bleed With The Moon“

Azure Emote präsentieren das düstere Musikvideo zu Bleed With The Moon, das als letzte Vorab-Single aus ihrem neuen Album Cryptic Aura veröffentlicht wird. Das vierte Studioalbum der amerikanischen progressiven Death-Metaller ist für den 25. Juli 2025 angekündigt.

Azure Emote äußern sich dazu: „Overall, Bleed With The Moon is conceptually very simple and straightforward, but also one of the more personal songs on the album“, erklärt Mastermind Mike Hrubovcak. „Alcohol is a demon and I’ve named him Al-Kuhl. This analogy is based on my personal experiences and the lyrics are about getting possessed by this demon around a bonfire in the woods at night. I’m not trying to glorify excessive drinking here. I rather artistically convey the passion, euphoria, and physical and mental dangers of convening with such ’spirits‘ in the heat of the moment. I have a love/hate relationship with Al-Kuhl and I have learned that eventually it ends up taking much more than it gives. This song was written during such a night however, and even the album cover is a photo of a homemade skeleton that I made and burned in the woods along with a bottle and a bonfire.“

