Battle Beast: kündigen neues Album „Steelbound“ an und veröffentlichen daraus die gleichnamige Single

Die finnische Power-Metal-Band Battle Beast setzt ihren unaufhaltsamen Kurs fort und veröffentlicht ihre mitreißende neue Single Steelbound, die gleichzeitig den Titel ihres mit Spannung erwarteten siebten Studioalbums trägt, das im Oktober erscheinen wird.
Janne Björkroth, der Keyboarder der Band, Produzent und Komponist des Stücks, beschreibt Steelbound mit den Worten: „Steelbound is a song that is both heavy and light at the same time. It goes through the walls with a bang, both in terms of composition and lyrics, without forgetting the groove and the little twinkle in the eye.“
Als ein donnerndes Manifest der Widerstandskraft und Entschlossenheit ist Steelbound ein kraftvoller Kampfschrei für all jene, die jemals abgewertet, herabgesetzt oder zum Schweigen gebracht wurden. Janne reflektiert: „Steelbound is a song about all of us. About the power to resist injustice and the respect that belongs to everyone. Sometimes the settings can be a little off, but you can, and should, constantly adjust your attitudes.“
Noora Louhimo fügt hinzu: „As a child, I was bullied at school, and as an adult, I’ve experienced misogyny and sexism in my professional and private life. Through all these experiences, I’ve become a person who always fights against injustice. Steelbound is a power song for all of us trying to navigate difficult life situations and relationships. The song deals with painful things, but at the same time, it gives us strength to keep fighting against the world’s injustices. Let’s rise together, because we are Steelbound!“
Während Battle Beast weiterhin die Vorfreude auf ihr kommendes Album steigert, markiert Steelbound ein weiteres glühendes Kapitel in der epischen Reise der Band – eines, das verspricht, die Metal-Welt in Brand zu setzen. Die Single wird von einem beeindruckenden Musikvideo begleitet, das den feurigen Geist und die Botschaft der Ermächtigung des Songs visuell verstärkt und ein cineastisches Erlebnis bietet, das so kraftvoll ist wie der Track selbst.
Seht euch das Video zu Steelbound hier an:
Steelbound Stream: https://battlebeast.bfan.link/steelbound
Battle Beast starten ihre Europatour am 17. Oktober mit ihrem bisher größten Headline-Show in Deutschland, die in der Inselpark Arena in Hamburg stattfinden wird. Die Tour wird die Band bis Mitte Dezember stattfinden. Um das Line-Up mit Melodic Metal zu vervollständigen, wird Dominum als Special Guest dabei sein, während die aufstrebende Power-Metal-Band Majestica aus Schweden bei ihren Labelkollegen als Opening-Act durchstartet.
Battle Beast – European Tour 2025
w/ Majestica
Special Guest: Dominum
17-Oct-25 Germany, Hamburg – Inselpark Arena
18-Oct-25 Germany, Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt
19-Oct-25 Netherlands, Eindhoven – Effenaar
21-Oct-25 England, Birmingham – O2 Institute
22-Oct-25 England, Manchester – O2 Ritz
23-Oct-25 England, Bristol – O2 Academy
24-Oct-25 England, London – O2 Shepherd´s Bush Empire
25-Oct-25 France, Paris – Elysee Montmartre
26-Oct-25 France, Toulouse – Bikini Toulouse
28-Oct-25 Spain, Madrid – Sala La Riviera
29-Oct-25 Spain, Barcelona – Sala Apolo
30-Oct-25 France, Lyon – Transbordeur
31-Oct-25 Germany, Filderstadt – FILharmonie
01-Nov-25 Germany, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
02-Nov-25 Belgium, Antwerp – Trix
04-Nov-25 Germany, Hannover – Capitol
05-Nov-25 Denmark, Roskilde – Gimle
06-Nov-25 Sweden, Huskvarna – Folkets Park
07-Nov-25 Sweden, Gothenburg – Trädgårn
08-Nov-25 Sweden, Stockholm – Fryshuset Arenan
09-Nov-25 Norway, Oslo – Rockefeller Music Hall
28-Nov-25 Germany, Leipzig – Felsenkeller – Ballsaal
29-Nov-25 Germany, Nuremberg, Löwensaal
30-Nov-25 Austria, Vienna – Arena Wien
01-Dec-25 Slovakia, Bratislava – Majestic Music Club
02-Dec-25 Hungary, Budapest – Barba Negra Red Stage
03-Dec-25 Slovenia, Ljubljana – Cvetlicarna d.o.o.
05-Dec-25 Germany, Munich – TonHalle
06-Dec-25 Switzerland, Pratteln – Z7 Konzertfabrik
07-Dec-25 Italy, Trezzo sull’Adda – Live Club
09-Dec-25 Switzerland, Lausanne – Metropole
10-Dec-25 Germany, Saarbrücken – Garage
12-Dec-25 Germany, Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle
13-Dec-25 Czech Republic, Zlin – Sports Hall Datart
14-Dec-25 Poland, Warsaw – Progresja
Battle Beast – Finland Tour 2025
Special Guest: Dynazty
14-Nov-25 Finland, Oulu – Tullisali
15-Nov-25 Finland, Helsinki – Icehall
20-Nov-25 Finland, Turku – Logomo
21-Nov-25 Finland, Tampere – Nokia Arena
Battle Beast sind:
Noora Louhimo | Gesang
Eero Sipilä | Bass
Joona Björkroth | Gitarren
Juuso Soinio | Gitarren
Janne Björkroth | Keyboards
Pyry Vikki | Schlagzeug
Battle Beast online:
https://www.facebook.com/battlebeastofficial/
https://www.instagram.com/battlebeastband/