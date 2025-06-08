Battle Beast: kündigen neues Album „Steelbound“ an und veröffentlichen daraus die gleichnamige Single

Die finnische Power-Metal-Band Battle Beast setzt ihren unaufhaltsamen Kurs fort und veröffentlicht ihre mitreißende neue Single Steelbound, die gleichzeitig den Titel ihres mit Spannung erwarteten siebten Studioalbums trägt, das im Oktober erscheinen wird.

Janne Björkroth, der Keyboarder der Band, Produzent und Komponist des Stücks, beschreibt Steelbound mit den Worten: „Steelbound is a song that is both heavy and light at the same time. It goes through the walls with a bang, both in terms of composition and lyrics, without forgetting the groove and the little twinkle in the eye.“

Als ein donnerndes Manifest der Widerstandskraft und Entschlossenheit ist Steelbound ein kraftvoller Kampfschrei für all jene, die jemals abgewertet, herabgesetzt oder zum Schweigen gebracht wurden. Janne reflektiert: „Steelbound is a song about all of us. About the power to resist injustice and the respect that belongs to everyone. Sometimes the settings can be a little off, but you can, and should, constantly adjust your attitudes.“

Noora Louhimo fügt hinzu: „As a child, I was bullied at school, and as an adult, I’ve experienced misogyny and sexism in my professional and private life. Through all these experiences, I’ve become a person who always fights against injustice. Steelbound is a power song for all of us trying to navigate difficult life situations and relationships. The song deals with painful things, but at the same time, it gives us strength to keep fighting against the world’s injustices. Let’s rise together, because we are Steelbound!“

Während Battle Beast weiterhin die Vorfreude auf ihr kommendes Album steigert, markiert Steelbound ein weiteres glühendes Kapitel in der epischen Reise der Band – eines, das verspricht, die Metal-Welt in Brand zu setzen. Die Single wird von einem beeindruckenden Musikvideo begleitet, das den feurigen Geist und die Botschaft der Ermächtigung des Songs visuell verstärkt und ein cineastisches Erlebnis bietet, das so kraftvoll ist wie der Track selbst.

Seht euch das Video zu Steelbound hier an:

Steelbound Stream: https://battlebeast.bfan.link/steelbound

Battle Beast starten ihre Europatour am 17. Oktober mit ihrem bisher größten Headline-Show in Deutschland, die in der Inselpark Arena in Hamburg stattfinden wird. Die Tour wird die Band bis Mitte Dezember stattfinden. Um das Line-Up mit Melodic Metal zu vervollständigen, wird Dominum als Special Guest dabei sein, während die aufstrebende Power-Metal-Band Majestica aus Schweden bei ihren Labelkollegen als Opening-Act durchstartet.

Battle Beast – European Tour 2025

w/ Majestica

Special Guest: Dominum

17-Oct-25 Germany, Hamburg – Inselpark Arena

18-Oct-25 Germany, Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt

19-Oct-25 Netherlands, Eindhoven – Effenaar

21-Oct-25 England, Birmingham – O2 Institute

22-Oct-25 England, Manchester – O2 Ritz

23-Oct-25 England, Bristol – O2 Academy

24-Oct-25 England, London – O2 Shepherd´s Bush Empire

25-Oct-25 France, Paris – Elysee Montmartre

26-Oct-25 France, Toulouse – Bikini Toulouse

28-Oct-25 Spain, Madrid – Sala La Riviera

29-Oct-25 Spain, Barcelona – Sala Apolo

30-Oct-25 France, Lyon – Transbordeur

31-Oct-25 Germany, Filderstadt – FILharmonie

01-Nov-25 Germany, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

02-Nov-25 Belgium, Antwerp – Trix

04-Nov-25 Germany, Hannover – Capitol

05-Nov-25 Denmark, Roskilde – Gimle

06-Nov-25 Sweden, Huskvarna – Folkets Park

07-Nov-25 Sweden, Gothenburg – Trädgårn

08-Nov-25 Sweden, Stockholm – Fryshuset Arenan

09-Nov-25 Norway, Oslo – Rockefeller Music Hall

28-Nov-25 Germany, Leipzig – Felsenkeller – Ballsaal

29-Nov-25 Germany, Nuremberg, Löwensaal

30-Nov-25 Austria, Vienna – Arena Wien

01-Dec-25 Slovakia, Bratislava – Majestic Music Club

02-Dec-25 Hungary, Budapest – Barba Negra Red Stage

03-Dec-25 Slovenia, Ljubljana – Cvetlicarna d.o.o.

05-Dec-25 Germany, Munich – TonHalle

06-Dec-25 Switzerland, Pratteln – Z7 Konzertfabrik

07-Dec-25 Italy, Trezzo sull’Adda – Live Club

09-Dec-25 Switzerland, Lausanne – Metropole

10-Dec-25 Germany, Saarbrücken – Garage

12-Dec-25 Germany, Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

13-Dec-25 Czech Republic, Zlin – Sports Hall Datart

14-Dec-25 Poland, Warsaw – Progresja

Battle Beast – Finland Tour 2025

Special Guest: Dynazty

14-Nov-25 Finland, Oulu – Tullisali

15-Nov-25 Finland, Helsinki – Icehall

20-Nov-25 Finland, Turku – Logomo

21-Nov-25 Finland, Tampere – Nokia Arena

Battle Beast sind:

Noora Louhimo | Gesang

Eero Sipilä | Bass

Joona Björkroth | Gitarren

Juuso Soinio | Gitarren

Janne Björkroth | Keyboards

Pyry Vikki | Schlagzeug

