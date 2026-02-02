Behemoth: veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu „Nomen Barbarvm“ aus ihrem aktuellen Album „The Shit Ov God“

Die polnischen Extreme-Metal-Pioniere Behemoth haben ein visuell beeindruckendes und thematisch kraftvolles Musikvideo zu ihrem Song Nomen Barbarvm veröffentlicht, einem der Highlights ihres von Kritikern gefeierten Albums The Shit Ov God.

Das apokalyptische Video, unter der Regie von Dariusz Szermanowiczr, besticht durch tiefgründige Symbolik und verweist auf okkulte Traditionen sowie eine bewusste Subversion religiöser Ikonografie – ganz im Sinne von Behemoths künstlerischer Mission. Freut euch auf filmische Höchstqualität mit dramatischer Beleuchtung, aufwendigen Kostümen und Spezialeffekten, die eine düstere, epische Geschichte erzählen.

Fans können das neue Musikvideo zu Nomen Barbarvm ab sofort hier ansehen:

Nergal kommentiert: „“I create as I speak.” Isn’t that, in essence, Crowley’s “Do what thou wilt”- just cast in slightly different words? This idea became the lyrical leitmotif of Nomen Barbarvm, arguably one of the most melodic, yet also deeply groove-driven tracks Behemoth have ever committed to tape. In just a moment, we’ll be putting it to the test live on our upcoming tour.“

„What you’re about to see is a music video we’re immensely proud of, created in collaboration with Group 13. But you already know what that combination means- uncompromising quality and a message art vision that doesn’t compromise!“

Behemoth spielen ab Anfang Februar mehrere Tourneen und Festivalauftritte in Europa, Asien, Australien und Nordamerika.

Chants Of The Eastern Lands 2026

Behemoth + Nidhogg

02/08 – Athens, GR @ Floyd

02/11 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM

02/15 – Bangkok, TH @ Mr. Fox Live House

02/18 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

02/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro

02/21 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

02/22 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

02/25 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

02/27 – Tianjin, China @ Damai 66 Livehouse

03/01 – Shanghai, CN @ Bandai Namco

03/03 – Bangalore, IN @ Phoenix Marketcity

The Godless IV 2026

Behemoth + Deicide + Rotting Christ + Immolation

4/14 – San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

4/15 – San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

4/17 – Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

4/18 – Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

4/19 – Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

4/21 – Salt Lake City, UT — Union Event Center

4/22 – Denver, Co — The Fillmore

4/24 – Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

4/25 – Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre

4/26 – St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

4/28 – Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

4/30 – Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore^

5/01 – Worcester, MA — Palladium&

5/02 – New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

5/04 – Buffalo, NY — Buffalo RiverWorks

5/05 – McKees Rocks, PA — The Roxian Theatre

5/07 – Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville*

5/09 – Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

5/11 – Toronto, ON — HISTORY

5/12 – Montreal, QC — L’Olympia

5/14 – Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple*

5/15 – Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

5/16 – Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

5/18 – Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory

5/20 – Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

*Festival

^ = ohne Rotting Christ

& = ohne Deicide

Tickets: https://www.behemoth.pl/

Die Termine der im Oktober startenden EU-Tour, gemeinsam mit Dimmu Borgir, findet ihr hier:

Behemoth online:

https://www.facebook.com/behemoth

https://www.instagram.com/behemothofficial