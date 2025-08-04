Behemoth: veröffentlichen „Pandemonic Incantations“ am 12.09. neu über Metal Blade Records

Die polnischen Extreme Metal-Legenden Behemoth werden nächsten Monat ihr beeindruckendes Album Pandemonic Incantations neu veröffentlichen.

Ursprünglich 1998 veröffentlicht, stellte Pandemonic Incantations einen entscheidenden Wendepunkt in der Entwicklung von Behemoth dar – von ihren frühen Black Metal-Wurzeln hin zu einer komplexeren, aggressiven Fusion aus Black und Death Metal, die ihre spätere Arbeit prägen sollte. Mit diesem dritten Studioalbum erweiterte die polnische Horde sowohl klanglich als auch thematisch und bot einen dunkleren, vielschichtigeren Sound, während sie weiterhin ihren lyrischen Fokus auf Okkultismus, Antidogma und Selbstvergötterung schärfte.

Jetzt, über fünfundzwanzig Jahre später, präsentiert Metal Blade Records stolz eine definitive Neuauflage von Pandemonic Incantations, die am 12. September erhältlich sein wird. Die erweiterte Edition enthält sieben Bonus-Tracks, darunter die EP Bewitching The Pomerania und seltene Rough-Mixes. Ein zwanzigseitiges Booklet taucht tief in das Erbe des Albums ein und bietet Archivfotos, Liner Notes sowie brandneue Interviews, die den bleibenden Einfluss des Albums reflektieren. Die Neuauflage enthält zudem ein neues Cover-Artwork von Eliran Kantor, das eine Hommage an die ursprüngliche Gestaltung darstellt und sie durch eine zeitgenössische Linse neu interpretiert.

Set euch den Visualizer zu Satan’s Sword (I Have Become) hier an:

Der Bandgründer Nergal äußert sich dazu: „Pandemonic Incantations marked a significant leap forward in our evolution. It was a milestone made possible by overhauling the lineup and bringing Inferno into the band – it was a game changer. We recorded the best album we could at that point. To this day, I often hear from fans who say it’s their favourite Behemoth record. Even the sonic imperfections don’t overshadow the mature arrangements and solid song writing. I’m still very proud of it.“

Pandemonic Incantations (Re-Issue) – Tracklist:

1. Diableria (The Great Introdvction)

2. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness

3. Satan’s Sword (I Have Become)

4. In Thy Pandemaeternvm

5. Driven By The Five-Winged Star

6. The Past Is Like A Fvneral

7. The Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars

8. With Spell Of Inferno

9. Chwała Mordercom Wojciecha (997-1997 Dziesięć Wieków Hańby)

10. With Spell Of Inferno (Mefisto)

11. Hidden In A Fog (1997 Version)

12. Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic) (1997 Version)

13. The Thovsand Plagves I Witness (Rough Mix)

14. Satan’s Sword (I Have Become) (Rough Mix)

15. Entrance To The Spheres Of Mars (Rough Mix)

16. Driven By The Five-Winged Star (Rough Mix)

Diese Neuauflage ist nicht nur eine Hommage an die Vergangenheit von Behemoth – sie ist ein wesentlicher Teil der Geschichte des Extreme Metal, der für langjährige Fans und neue Hörer gleichermaßen neu geboren wird.

Die Neuauflage von Pandemonic Incantations wird als 2xCD Digibook und digital sowie als 2xLP in verschiedenen Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Maroon Marbled (US)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Transparent Beige Brown Marbled (EU – Ltd. 700)

– Bone/Brown Splatter Vinyl (EU – Ltd. 300)

Behemoth – Ausnahmebesetzung (Pandemonic Incantations):

Nergal – Gesang, Gitarren, Bass

Inferno – Schlagzeug

