Mystic Festival 2026: Behemoth verneigen sich vor Bathory

Keine Vorwarnung, keine Gnade. Gerade ist die Single und das Musikvideo zu The Return Of Darkness And Evil erschienen, Behemoths energiegeladener Neuinterpretation des Bathory-Klassikers. Gleichzeitig ist es die offizielle Hymne des Mystic Festivals 2026.

Die Version von The Return Of Darkness And Evil von Behemoth ist ab sofort als Stream verfügbar. Das dazugehörige Musikvideo, produziert von Grupa 13, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

Die Single erscheint zusätzlich als limitierte Vinyl-Edition in drei Farbvarianten, die während des Festivals erhältlich sein werden.

„The Return Of Darkness And Evil by Bathory has always been a particularly important song for me. Last season, I got to collaborate with Blood Fire Death, a tribute project for this Swedish legend. I then asked Eric from Watain, who was singing this song during the project’s concerts, if he wouldn’t mind sharing at least one verse, so that I could also sing it. Seeing his reaction, I immediately understood he has as strong a connection with the song as I do, and he wasn’t about to share it with anyone“, sagt Adam Nergal Darski, der Frontmann von Behemoth. „But some good things just take their own sweet time…“

„When Michał Wardzała suggested that Behemoth should create the anthem for Mystic Festival, I was game immediately. I had only one condition – that it won’t be an original song, but a cover. The Return Of Darkness And Evil has everything that’s needed – an anthem-like character, fantastic groove, great lyrics that I completely identify with, and an extremely catchy chorus. I came to the conclusion, that it is the perfect song to embody the festival’s atmosphere and become its musical manifestation.“

Für Behemoth war es ein langer Weg: von den Proben in den Kellern von Grundschulen in einer Danziger Wohnsiedlung bis hin zum Headliner-Auftritt auf der Hauptbühne des größten Heavy-Metal-Festivals Polens – und das in ihrer Heimatstadt.

Seit 35 Jahren gilt Behemoth als die größte Band der polnischen Rockgeschichte und ist ein ebenbürtiger Konkurrent der globalen Extreme-Metal-Giganten. Jetzt kehren Behemoth nach Danzig zurück und kündigen damit – in den Fußstapfen der legendären Bathory – die Rückkehr von Dunkelheit und Bösartigkeit an. Es ist eine Rückkehr zu ihren Wurzeln und zugleich eine Hommage an die Pioniere des Genres. „Black Metal Night ist wieder da…“

Behemoth spielen am Samstag, den 6. Juni, auf der Main Stage des Mystic Festivals 2026.

Mystic Festival 2026 – Line-Up:

Megadeth, Behemoth, Black Label Society, Anthrax, Down, Mastodon, Electric Wizard, Saxon, Blood Incantation, Ice Nine Kills, Cavalera plays Chaos A.D., Overkill, The Gathering plays Mandylion, Carpenter Brut, Bloodywood, Corrosion Of Conformity, Decapitated, Death To All, Six Feet Under, Static-X, Scour, Marduk, Rotting Christ, Coroner

Mehr Informationen zum Mystic Festival 2026 findet ihr hier: mysticfestival.pl