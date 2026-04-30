Six Feet Under: veröffentlichen Video zu „Mister Blood And Guts“

Die amerikanischen Death-Metal-Legenden Six Feet Under freuen sich, ihr neues Video zu Mister Blood And Guts präsentieren zu dürfen. Der Titel stammt von ihrem neuesten Studioalbum Next To Die, das ab sofort über Metal Blade Records erhältlich ist.

Gitarrist Jack Owen kommentiert: „When I was young, local TV stations always had a show where a creepy host would show campy cult movies and dress up and tell you tidbits about the film. This continues today with a show hosted by the creepiest of hosts, Svengoolie. Mister Blood And Guts is about a film you might see on one of these shows, albeit with a much more violent plot. Our villain is a black clad caped phantom with a top hat who attacks unsuspecting moviegoers, leaving the aisles filled with blood and the seats filled with heads! This is another song that I wrote the music after having the lyrics in my head for a few days.“

Next To Die markiert einen neuen kreativen Höhepunkt für Six Feet Under; mit seinen zwölf Titeln stellt das Werk bereits das fünfzehnte Album der Band seit dem 1995er-Debüt Haunted dar. Die Platte gliedert sich im Wesentlichen in zwei unterschiedliche „Seiten“ – Death und Groove –, woraus ein klangliches Meisterwerk entsteht, das Six Feet Under als Künstler vollauf zufriedenstellt und zugleich für jeden Fan etwas zu bieten hat. Um den Songs brutales Leben einzuhauchen, nahm Sänger Chris Barnes seine Gesangsspuren in den legendären Criteria Recording Studios in Miami auf. „I’ve recorded 90% of my vocals forSix Feet Under there with my longtime friend and engineer Chris Carroll“, erzählt Barnes. „Criteria has a long and rich history of recording some of the most famous and important albums in the history of music. I feel very comfortable working there.“

Mehr Informationen zu Next To Die findet ihr hier:

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