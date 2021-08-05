Black Sabbath: veröffentlichen “Technical Ecstasy” Deluxe Edition am 01.10.2021

4-CD und 5-LP Version vom 7. Studioalbum der großartigen Black Sabbath Technical Ecstasy

Das Originalalbum neu gemastered – brandneuer Mix des Albums von Steven Wilson

Die Innovatoren des Heavy Metal, Black Sabbath, veränderten sich 1976, in dem sie sich selbst managten und verschiedene Sounds auf ihrem 7. Studioalbum Technical Ecstasy ausprobierten. Das Album erreichte Platz 13 in Großbritannien und wurde mit einem Gold Award in den USA ausgezeichnet.

BMG ehrt dieses außergewöhnliche Album in einer aufwändigen Aufmachung: eine neue gemasterte Version des Originalalbums, ein brandneuer Mix von Steve Wilson und mehr als 90 Minuten bisher unveröffentlichte Outtakes, alternative Mixe und Livetracks. Die Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition ist ab 1. Oktober 2021 erhältlich und kommt in einem 4-CD Set und 5-LPs auf 180-Gramm schwarzem Vinyl.

Das remasterte Studioalbum wird ebenfalls am 1. Oktober digital erhältlich sein, als Download und über alle Streaming Services. Die neue Version von Back Street Kids ist bereits jetzt digital verfügbar:

Im Sommer 1976 waren Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler und Bill Ward auf dem Weg nach Miami, um Technical Ecstasy in den berühmten Criteria Studios aufzunehmen. Die Band war gerade von ihrer Welttour des Vorgänger-Albums Sabotage zurück. Zu erwähnen sei hier, dass die Liveperformance diesmal Keyboards und Synthesizer beinhaltete. Diese neu eingebrachten Instrumente wurden auch bei den Aufnahmen zu Technical Ecstasy verwendet. Alle neuen Songs brachten Diversität: angefangen beim harten Back Street Kids und der Ballade It’s Alright bis hin zum funky All Moving Parts (Stand Still) und dem progressiven Gypsy. Auf diesem Album ist auch die Single It’s Alright, der allererste Song, bei dem Bill Ward die Lead Vocals übernahm. Die Deluxe Edition präsentiert sich mit einer neu gemasterten Version des 8-Song Albums zusammen mit einem völlig neuen Mix der Platte von Steve Wilson, der dazu die alten analogen Tapes benutzt hat.

Die Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition beinhaltet acht bisher unveröffentlichte Outtakes und alternative Mixe wie z.B. You Won’t Change Me und Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor sowie Outtakes und die Instrumental-Versionen von She’s Gone. Die Kollektion bietet 10 unveröffentlichte Livetracks, aufgenommen während der 1976-77 Technical Ecstasy World Tour. Die Songs sind aus verschiedenen Zeiten der Bandgeschichte, frühe Tracks wie Black Sabbath und War Pigs neben neuen Songs wie Gypsy und Dirty Women.

Diese außergewöhnliche Kollektion kommt mit einem ausführlichen Booklet mit dem Artwork, Liner Notes, seltener Memorabilia und Fotos aus der Zeit und einer Replika des 1976-77 Welt Tour Konzert Buches und einem großen, farbigen Poster.

Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition

4-CD/5-LP Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor

7. She’s Gone

8. Dirty Women

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. Back Street Kids *

2. You Won’t Change *

3. It’s Alright – Mono Version

4. Gypsy *

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

6. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

7. She’s Gone *

8. Dirty Women *

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. Back Street Kids – Alternative Mix *

2. You Won’t Change Me – Alternative Mix *

3. Gypsy – Alternative Mix *

4. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) – Alternative Mix *

5. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor – Alternative Mix *

6. She’s Gone – Outtake Version *

7. Dirty Women – Alternative Mix *

8. She’s Gone – Instrumental Mix *

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. Symptom Of The Universe *

2. War Pigs *

3. Gypsy *

4. Black Sabbath *

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

6. Dirty Women *

7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

8. Electric Funeral *

9. Snowblind *

10. Children Of The Grave *

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

Side Two

1. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

2. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor

3. She’s Gone

4. Dirty Women

LP Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

Side Three

1. Back Street Kids *

2. You Won’t Change Me *

3. It’s Alright – Mono Single

4. Gypsy *

Side Four

1. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

2. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

3. She’s Gone *

4. Dirty Women *

LP Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

Side Five

1. Back Street Kids – Alternative Mix *

2. You Won’t Change Me – Alternative Mix *

3. Gypsy – Alternative Mix *

4. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) – Alternative Mix *

Side Six

1. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor – Alternative Mix *

2. She’s Gone – Outtake Version *

3. Dirty Women – Alternative Mix *

4. She’s Gone – Instrumental Mix *

LP Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side Seven

1. Symptom Of The Universe *

2. War Pigs *

3. Gypsy *

Side Eight

1. Black Sabbath *

2. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

LP Five: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side Nine

1. Dirty Women *

2. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

Side Ten

1. Electric Funeral *

2. Snowblind *

3. Children Of The Grave *

* previously unreleased