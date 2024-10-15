Blood Incantation: kündigen Europatournee für 2025 an

Absolute Elsewhere ist seit einigen Tagen veröffentlicht und definiert eine neue musikalische Ära für Blood Incantation, ebenso wie den Metal des 21. Jahrhunderts selbst. Insgesamt dauert das Album fast 45 Minuten. Die beiden Songs des Albums sind ebenso komplex wie fesselnd und erweitern noch einmal exponentiell den Rahmen, den das bahnbrechende Debüt Starspawn (2016) und der Nachfolger Hidden History Of The Human Race(2019) vorgegeben haben.

Die Band hat für April 2025 ihre Absolute Elsetour Tour durch Europa angekündigt und äußert sich folgendermaßen dazu:

„At last, prepare yourself to experience the entirety of our new album across Europe this spring. Joining us on the second leg of the worldwide Absolute Elsetour campaign will be the Tokyo based, Japanese Krautrock outfit, Minami Deutsch. Showcasing their unique take on cosmic psychedelic rock, perfectly complimenting the atmospheric expanses traversed by Absolute Elsewhere, every show will be an experience in itself.“

Blood Incantation – Absolute Elsetour – EU-/UK-Termine 2025

Apr 18 – Oslo, No – Inferno Metal Festival

Apr 19 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

Apr 21 – Helsinki, FI – Ääniwalli

Apr 23 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

Apr 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

Apr 25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

Apr 26 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

Apr 27 – Warsaw, PL – Niebo

Apr 28 – Krakow, PL – Kwadrat

Apr 29 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis

Apr 30 – Leipzig, DE – Conne Island

May 1 – Cologne, DE – Gloria

May 2 – Antwerp, BE – Trix

May 3 – London, UK – Incineration Festival

May 4 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

May 6 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

May 7 – Paris, FR – Machine De Moulin Rouge

May 8 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo

May 9 – Milano, IT – Santeria-Toscana

May 10 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk

May 11 – Vienna, AT – Szene

Mehr Infos zu Absolute Elsewhere findet ihr hier:

Blood Incantation online:

Blood Incantation | Facebook | Instagram