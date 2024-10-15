Blood Incantation: kündigen Europatournee für 2025 an

Absolute Elsewhere ist seit einigen Tagen veröffentlicht und definiert eine neue musikalische Ära für Blood Incantation, ebenso wie den Metal des 21. Jahrhunderts selbst. Insgesamt dauert das Album fast 45 Minuten. Die beiden Songs des Albums sind ebenso komplex wie fesselnd und erweitern noch einmal exponentiell den Rahmen, den das bahnbrechende Debüt Starspawn (2016) und der Nachfolger Hidden History Of The Human Race(2019) vorgegeben haben.
Die Band hat für April 2025 ihre Absolute Elsetour Tour durch Europa angekündigt und äußert sich folgendermaßen dazu:
„At last, prepare yourself to experience the entirety of our new album across Europe this spring. Joining us on the second leg of the worldwide Absolute Elsetour campaign will be the Tokyo based, Japanese Krautrock outfit, Minami Deutsch. Showcasing their unique take on cosmic psychedelic rock, perfectly complimenting the atmospheric expanses traversed by Absolute Elsewhere, every show will be an experience in itself.“
Blood Incantation – Absolute Elsetour – EU-/UK-Termine 2025
Apr 18 – Oslo, No – Inferno Metal Festival
Apr 19 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
Apr 21 – Helsinki, FI – Ääniwalli
Apr 23 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
Apr 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio
Apr 25 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
Apr 26 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
Apr 27 – Warsaw, PL – Niebo
Apr 28 – Krakow, PL – Kwadrat
Apr 29 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis
Apr 30 – Leipzig, DE – Conne Island
May 1 – Cologne, DE – Gloria
May 2 – Antwerp, BE – Trix
May 3 – London, UK – Incineration Festival
May 4 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
May 6 – Lille, FR – Aeronef
May 7 – Paris, FR – Machine De Moulin Rouge
May 8 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo
May 9 – Milano, IT – Santeria-Toscana
May 10 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk
May 11 – Vienna, AT – Szene
Mehr Infos zu Absolute Elsewhere findet ihr hier:
Blood Incantation: geben detaillierte Formate des Albums „Absolute Elsewhere“ bekannt
Blood Incantation online:
Blood Incantation | Facebook | Instagram