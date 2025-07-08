Booze & Glory: präsentieren ihre neue Single „Brace Up“ aus dem kommenden Album „Whiskey Tango Foxtrot“

Nach sechs langen Jahren sind Booze & Glory endlich mit einem neuen Album zurück – und knüpfen nahtlos da an, wo sie aufgehört haben! Die neue Platte Whiskey Tango Foxtrot erscheint am 12. September 2025 bei ihrem aktuellen Label Concrete Jungle Records – ein kompromissloses Comeback zu ihren Streetpunk-Wurzeln.

Seht euch das Video zur neuen Single Brace Up hier an:

Stream Brace Up: hier

Sänger Mark über die neue Single: „Brace Up is a song about friendship. When everything around seem to be against you and life is giving you another slap in your face – losing control with your best friends can be the only and the best option – ‚We’re the bad boys – with hearts made of gold and broken souls!‘ 100% Punk Rock’n’roll – for fans of Rmblr, Giuda and Slade.“

Mehr Informationen zu Booze & Glory und Ihrem kommenden Album Whiskey Tango Foxtrot findet ihr hier:

Tour-Termine Sommer 2025:

18.07 – Deichbrand Festival (GER)

Headliner Tour-Termine 2025:

13.11.2025 Münster, Skaters Palace

14.11.2025 Cologne, Club Volta

22.11.2025 Bremen, Tower

27.11.2025 Frankfurt, Das Bett

28.11.2025 Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

29.11.2025 Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz

04.12.2025 Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

05.12.2025 Leipzig, Conne Island

06.12.2025 Berlin, Hole 44

18.12.2025 Nürnberg, Z-Bau

19.12.2025 AUT-Vienna, Arena

20.12.2025 Munich, Backstage Halle

Booze & Glory online:

https://www.facebook.com/boozeandgloryofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/boozeandglory/