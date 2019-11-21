Breaking Benjamin: neues Album ab 24.01.2020

Die Multi-Platin-Band Breaking Benjamin kündigt ihr neues Album Aurora für den 24. Januar 2020 an.

Aurora beinhaltet neue Versionen der größten und beliebtesten Songs der Band mit Gastmusikern wie Lacey Sturm (ex-Flyleaf), Scooter Ward (Cold) und Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath), um nur einige zu nennen. Apropos Aurora, Breaking Benjamins Gründer/Frontmann Ben Burnley, hat diese persönliche Botschaft zu vermitteln:

„This album is a celebration of our incredible fans; for those who have been there since hearing So Cold for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way. We’ve always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones. From wherever you joined along the road to Aurora, this one is for you. Thank you.”

Ember, das letzte Album von Breaking Benjamins, debütierte auf Platz 3 der Billboard Top 200 und war das vierte Top-5-Album der Multiplatinband in den Billboard Top 200 in Folge. Insgesamt haben Breaking Benjamin über 7 Millionen Alben verkauft und 6,8 Milliarden Audio/Video-Streams weltweit!

Aurora Tracklist:

1. So Cold (Aurora Version)

2. Failure featuring Michael Barnes of Red (Aurora Version)

3. Far Away featuring Scooter Ward of Cold

4. Angels Fall (Aurora Version)

5. Red Cold River featuring Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath (Aurora Version)

6. Tourniquet (Aurora Version)

7. Dance with the Devil featuring Adam Gontier (Aurora Version)

8. Never Again (Aurora Version)

9. Torn In Two (Aurora Version)

10. Dear Agony featuring Lacey Sturm (Aurora Version)

Breaking Benjamin wurden vom Gitarrist/Sänger/Songwriter Benjamin Burnley gegründet und haben bis jetzt fünf Studioalben veröffentlicht. Saturate (2002), We Are Not Alone (2004), Phobia (2006), Dear Agony (2009), Dark Before Dawn (2015).

Die Band konnte einige Radio Hits landen wie Failure, Polyamorous, So Cold, Sooner Or Later, Breath, Diary Of Jane & I Will Not Bow, die ihnen Platin und Goldstatus mit insgesamt über 7 Millionen Einheiten alleine in den USA einbrachten.