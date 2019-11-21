Horrizon: veröffentlichen „Reborn“

Schaut euch das Lyric Video zu Horrizons neuer Single Reborn hier an!
Mors Principium Ests Gitarrist Andy Gillion hat bei diesem Song Reborn ein Gitarrensolo beigesteuert.
World Of Pain; das neue Album der Melodic Death Metaller Horrizon wird am 29. November bei Massacre Records erscheinen und ist hier bereits vorbestellbar » https://lnk.to/worldofpain
Freut euch auf schnellen Melodic Death Metal sowie, unter anderem, auf Mid-Tempo Nummern und balladeske Passagen mit cleanen Vocals!
Videos
Reborn (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/ccOWhJ5na6I
Dying God (Official Single) – https://youtu.be/_rPmMdp5nyE
Once In A While (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/MVDwUii_1ME
Horrizon – World Of Pain
1. Once In A While
2. Sentenced To Death
3. Where Am I?
4. World Of Pain
5. Haunted By The Past
6. Ancient Wisdom
7. Dying God
8. Lost
9. Why?
10. Reborn
11. Endless Rain
Horrizon live
29.11.2019 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
http://www.horrizon.de
https://www.facebook.com/HorrizonMetal
https://www.youtube.com/user/Horrizon666
https://www.instagram.com/horrizon_melodic_death
https://spoti.fi/2uU9zGN