Horrizon: veröffentlichen „Reborn“

Schaut euch das Lyric Video zu Horrizons neuer Single Reborn hier an!

Mors Principium Ests Gitarrist Andy Gillion hat bei diesem Song Reborn ein Gitarrensolo beigesteuert.

World Of Pain; das neue Album der Melodic Death Metaller Horrizon wird am 29. November bei Massacre Records erscheinen und ist hier bereits vorbestellbar » https://lnk.to/worldofpain

Freut euch auf schnellen Melodic Death Metal sowie, unter anderem, auf Mid-Tempo Nummern und balladeske Passagen mit cleanen Vocals!

Videos

Reborn (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/ccOWhJ5na6I

Dying God (Official Single) – https://youtu.be/_rPmMdp5nyE

Once In A While (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/MVDwUii_1ME

Horrizon – World Of Pain

1. Once In A While

2. Sentenced To Death

3. Where Am I?

4. World Of Pain

5. Haunted By The Past

6. Ancient Wisdom

7. Dying God

8. Lost

9. Why?

10. Reborn

11. Endless Rain

Horrizon live

29.11.2019 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

http://www.horrizon.de

https://www.facebook.com/HorrizonMetal

https://www.youtube.com/user/Horrizon666

https://www.instagram.com/horrizon_melodic_death

https://spoti.fi/2uU9zGN