Cabal: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Sort Sommer“

Die dänischen Deathcore-Maniacs Cabal sind zurück mit ihrem neuen Meisterwerk Sort Sommer. Für den neuen Song haben sie sich mit der dänischen Band Fabräk zusammengetan und der Song ist in dänischer Sprache geschrieben. Es ist wahrscheinlich nicht der Sound, den man im Kopf hat, wenn man an Cabal denkt, aber die Jungs zeigen wieder einmal ihre grenzenlose Kreativität und beeindrucken mit neuen Sounds.

Sänger Andreas Bjulver über den neuen Song:

„Sort Sommer is a very special track to us as it’s done completely in our native tongue (Danish) and is a track made in collaboration with our good friends in Fabräk and it sounds very different from what most people would expect from a Cabal track. It’s a track that while exploring some heavy subjects is build around friends having fun and pushing boundaries for their respective genre in the studio.“

Er fährt fort über die Kollaboration mit Fabräk:

„So the collaboration happened since one of the singers used to be a bassplayer in a metal band that was on the same management as cabal so we’ve known each other from the scene since forever, also our bass player is their live guitarist and I live with the other singer, so even though our sounds are quite different this probably the band that we are the most intertwined with.“

Seht euch das Video zu Sort Sommer hier an:

Streamt Sort Sommer hier: https://cabal.bfan.link/sort-sommer

Cabal ist eine der brutalsten und vielversprechendsten Heavy-Bands aus Kopenhagen, Dänemark. Die Band zielt darauf ab, sowohl mit ihrer Musik als auch mit ihrem visuellen Ausdruck eine eindringliche und doomige Atmosphäre zu schaffen. Die Produktion ist kristallklar, während das Songwriting von Black und Death Metal bis hin zu Djent und Hardcore inspiriert ist.

Cabal sind:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup – Gesang

Christian Hammer Mattesen – Gitarren

Chris Kreutzfeldt – Gitarren

Lui Broch Larsen – Gitarren

Dennis Hursid – Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk – Schlagzeug

Cabal online:

https://www.instagram.com/cabalcph/

www.facebook.com/cabalcph

www.cabalcult.com